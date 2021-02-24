Fire crews rescue two from icy lake at Tipp City park

Two people were taken to the hospital with hypothermia after Tipp City fire crews rescued them from a lake at Kyle Park Wednesday morning.
Crews were dispatched to the park at 10:41 a.m. after three men were ice fishing at the park and two fell through and into the water. Two men were in front of an ice shanty and the other was behind it, trapped due to the thin ice, a release from the Tipp City Fire Department said.
Tipp City rescue personnel in ice rescue suits made their way onto the ice, tethered by a rope for safety. The rescuers got the two men out of the water first, within eight minutes of arrival. The third man was rescued after three more minutes, the release said. Rescue personnel was also able to retrieve all of the group’s equipment.
Fire Chief Cameron Haller said crews did a “phenomenal” job and that the rescue was an “effective” team effort.
While no injuries were reported, the two men that fell in the ice were transported to a local hospital for evaluation. The man who did not fall in was evaluated at the scene and did not want to be transported t o the hospital. Both of the men transported to the hospital were in stable condition when they arrived, the release said.
With temperatures above freezing for the first time since winter storms moved through the Miami Valley, Haller said this is the worst time to be on the ice and that any ice has been compromised from recent “freeze-thaws.”
Tipp City Fire and EMS, Tipp City Police Department, Bethel Fire and EMS and Bethel Police all responded to the scene.
An Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer and 16-year-old girl died in Highland County after the girl and a boy fell through the ice at Rocky Fork Lake.
Officer Jason Lagore suffered a medical condition while responding to the water rescue and was pronounced dead at Highland District Hospital.
Divers found the girl unresponsive. She was taken an area hospital and later pronounced dead. The boy was able to get out of the water and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.