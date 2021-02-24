Fire crews rescue two from icy lake at Tipp City park

Crews were dispatched to the park at 10:41 a.m. after three men were ice fishing at the park and two fell through and into the water. Two men were in front of an ice shanty and the other was behind it, trapped due to the thin ice, a release from the Tipp City Fire Department said.

Tipp City rescue personnel in ice rescue suits made their way onto the ice, tethered by a rope for safety. The rescuers got the two men out of the water first, within eight minutes of arrival. The third man was rescued after three more minutes, the release said. Rescue personnel was also able to retrieve all of the group’s equipment.