First area Wawa gas station to open Thursday

The new gas station is located at 4949 Chambersburg Road, near the intersection of Old Troy Pike/Ohio 202.

The grand opening celebration will include a free T-shirt for the first 250 customers, free coffee, a photo opportunity with the mascot Wally Goose, and a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m.

Staff will also host a “Hoagies for Heroes” competition, a Wawa tradition where local police, firefighters, and first responders build as many hoagies as possible in a short time for charity.

Based in Pennsylvania, Wawa is a gas station chain that touts custom-made sandwiches, breakfast items, fresh baked goods and specialty drinks, along with traditional convenience store offerings.

Its Huber Heights location joins an already commercially developed intersection, with a Walgreens on the southwest corner, KeyBank on the northeast corner, and Speedway at the southeast corner.

The company is already furthering its presence in the Dayton region, with plans underway for new locations in Moraine and Fairborn.

Huber Heights has more than 20 gas stations, including the state’s first Buc-ee’s, which is set to open in April.

City council recently voted unanimously to approve a 365-day moratorium on the development of new gas stations, oil change shops, and car washes within the city’s limits, a move that leaders say will allow for a revision of the city’s zoning code.

The temporary pause will allow the city to better plan for its future, Councilman Don Webb said.

“The future holds for Huber Heights a more well planned out use of our land,” Webb said. “We’re going to have the proper areas for automotive-related industries and businesses. We are going to have the proper areas for more retail. We will use that broader overview to revise our whole zoning code.”