First Friday event happening next month in Dayton’s revitalized North Arcade

“This exciting event marks a significant milestone in the Arcade’s ongoing transformation into a vibrant hub for community engagement, arts, and commerce,” a press release from Cross Street Partners said.

Cross Street Partners is redeveloping the Dayton Arcade with the Model Group and McCormack Baron Salazar.

The North Arcade, featuring 7,500 square feet of retail space, is part of the second phase of the Dayton Arcade’s redevelopment plans.

Attendees can expect a variety of products from handmade crafts and artisanal goods to food and beverages.

This event will feature several tenants of the North Arcade’s retail marketplace — expected to open later this summer, the release said.

The Hilton Garden Inn’s full-service bar and restaurant, The Garden Grille and Bar, will be open to guests. Reservations are not required. Beverages will be available in DORA cups.

There will also be live music from BJSR.

Explore Hamilton bakery to open second location at Dayton Arcade

Other areas of the Dayton Arcade will be open during First Friday including the 6888 Kitchen Incubator, Table 33 and Gather by Ghostlight. The Contemporary Dayton’s free galleries and CoSHOP will also be open at 25 W. Fourth St.

The Arcade’s Rotunda will be closed for a public ticketed Silent Disco. Those interested in attending, should visit daytonsilentdisco.com.

MORE DETAILS

The First Friday event is from 5 to 8 p.m. at 24 W. Third St. It’s free and open to the public.

In addition to paid parking garages such as the Reibold Garage on Fifth Street or the City of Dayton Municipal Garage on Third Street, metered street parking is available around the Arcade complex for free after 6 p.m.

For more information, visit arcadedayton.com or the Dayton Arcade’s Facebook (@daytonarcade) or Instagram (@arcadedayton) pages.