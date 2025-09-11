First phase of Greene County Jail project complete as Sheriff’s Office moves into new campus

Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger talks in the main conference room in the new sheriff's office on Monday, Sept. 8. The department moved into its new office on Greene Way Boulevard, just off West Main Street in Xenia, in early August.

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger talks in the main conference room in the new sheriff's office on Monday, Sept. 8. The department moved into its new office on Greene Way Boulevard, just off West Main Street in Xenia, in early August. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
47 minutes ago
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has officially vacated the former 1929 car dealership that housed their offices in downtown Xenia and moved into their new space on the campus of the new Greene County Gene Fischer Correctional Center, marking the completion of the first phase of the county’s jail project.

The freshly built campus houses the coroner’s office, sheriff’s administration, patrol and investigative units, concealed carry weapon (CCW) licensing, background checks, and soon the jail itself — a facility that Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger says is meant to last the county a full 50 years.

The sheriff’s administration made the switch to the new facilities in early August, going from a roughly 7,500-square-foot facility on Market Street in Xenia to a 17,000-square-foot facility on Greene Street, next to the Adult Detention Center.

The added leg room is a welcome and long overdue change, Anger said.

Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger talks in the records room in the new sheriff's office on Monday, Sept. 8. The department moved into its new office on Greene Way Boulevard, just off West Main Street in Xenia, in early August. Much of the furniture in the new office was built by Yutzy Woodworking, an Amish furniture manufacturer in Holmes County.

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

“I think that the people that do our job, this is the kind of facility that they’ve needed for a long time,” Anger said. “And it’s the kind of facility that they deserve for the sacrifices they make to go out and keep people safe every day.”

Some new features of the campus include separate interview rooms for victims or other individuals wishing to file police reports, a community room for trainings or other events and a lobby for the CCW office.

Previously, those wishing to renew their concealed carry licenses were simply at the mercy of the elements, Anger said.

“I would get out my car in the morning and greet people in line (outside), and I’d say, ‘Hey, you picked a great morning to be in our ‘lobby,’ it’s 70 degrees and sunny,’” he said.

Additionally, the coroner’s office now has a separate entrance away from the main lobby, along with a conference room, which “seems like a little thing, but when you’re consulting families on their worst day, it’s pretty important,” Anger said.

One of the interesting elements about the new space for the sheriff’s administration is the origin of its furniture, Anger said. In searching for all-wood desks and tables that would stand the test of time, the county was approached by Yutzy Woodworking, an Ohio Amish furniture maker that offered to make all their furniture for 40% less than what commercial sellers were asking.

Not only did they do so, they built all the furniture in about a week, Anger said.

“We went up and visited their factory, and when they said they could do all this for us, we were thinking, ‘Really?’ And they said, ‘No, we’ll shut our factory down for seven days, and we’ll make all your furniture.’ And they did,” Anger said.

The sheriff’s department is also investing in new drug-testing equipment, which not only makes the department more efficient, but will help keep criminals off the streets, Anger said.

Previously, Greene County’s various police departments would have to send drugs to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for testing — a process that could take up to six months.

The view of the front of the new Greene County Sheriff's Office, which is located on Greene Way Boulevard, just off West Main Street in Xenia. The department moved into the office in early August. The building, which also houses the Greene County Coroner's Office, is named for late Sheriff Gene Fischer, who died in 2021.

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

“When that happens, you get somebody, you write them up, you release them, and if they’re not doing well, they’re back out committing crimes, or (they) potentially overdose and kill themselves,” Anger said. “It’s really frustrating.”

Bringing drug testing in-house should cut that process down to about 10 days, Anger said.

“We’ll be able to invite in other investigators who are all going to get trained here...everybody’s happy about that, I think,” he said. “That’s another vision that’s coming alive because of this building.”

The total cost of the new jail is estimated at $61 million. The second phase of construction, which includes the primary jail portion, is on track to be completed this November, and inmates will likely be moved from the old jail on Market Street in December. Lastly, the county’s Adult Detention Center will be renovated, a process that is expected to be complete by February, Anger said.

“We‘ll have a better ability to take care of medical issues inside (the jail.) We’ll be able to expand our programming services for mental health inside, we’ll be able to have more, hopefully, classroom and certificate programs for people while they’re serving their time. So we’re excited about all those possibilities that we never had before,” Anger said.

The county also received a state grant to demolish the old jail and Sheriff’s Office, which must be completed by next June.

“We had seven iterations of what we needed and what the county could afford,” Anger said. “I’m very happy and proud of how well the team worked together to get here.”

A view of the lobby in the new Greene County Sheriff's Office, which the department moved into in early August. The new facility is located on Greene Way Boulevard, just off West Main Street in Xenia. Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger said the department's former office in downtown Xenia lacked a proper lobby.

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

