Five Rivers MetroParks launches progress tracker for levy-funded projects

“We know sharing how MetroParks is using levy funds is important, so we have created the map to keep our community up-to-date on the work happening in their MetroParks,” park officials share on the project tracker website.

Park officials updated the Five Rivers MetroParks commissioners at their monthly board meeting Friday about the progress tracker’s launch.

Voters in November approved a 10-year, one-mill levy for the park system to address a backlog of tens of millions of dollars in deferred maintenance needs, with officials warning that major budget and program cuts could be in store without new funding.

Some projects planned for 2025 include a playground, the restoration of the bandshell event space and the replacement of the waterplay structure at Island MetroPark. At Taylorsville MetroPark, the South Park restroom will also be replaced, while at Carriage Hill MetroPark, a renovation to the visitor center and the replacement of a bridge are also on the itinerary for 2025, among other projects throughout the park system.

The projects listed in the tracker are not the only capital improvements underway or planned for the park system this year. Other smaller-scale improvements — like educational kiosks, drinking water fountains and shelter roof repair — are not included in the tracker.

MetroParks manages 35 locations, including 18 MetroParks, the 2nd Street Market, eight conservation areas and eight sections of the region’s paved trail network.