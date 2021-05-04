5 things you need to know about today’s election

But due to the few number of local issues and races, not every registered voter has something on the ballot today, including more than half the voters in Montgomery County and more than two-thirds in Warren County. Every voter in Miami County has something to vote on today while 88% of voters in Greene County have at least one issue on the ballot.

Registered voters can go to their county’s Board of Elections website and search by name or address to find their voting location and view a sample ballot if they have something to vote on.

Eligible voters may be voting at a different location today because elections officials aren’t opening some usual voting locations due to the small number of voters. Other precincts have moved temporary due to state health orders that don’t allow voting in nursing facilities or senior living centers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2. Which candidates are on the ballot?

Few candidates are on the ballot today. Only voters in Dayton, Huber Heights and Troy are voting on candidates — all to narrow city officeholder ballots in November.

In Dayton, Rennes Bowers, a retired Dayton Fire Department district chief, former Mayor Gary Leitzell, and current City Commissioner Jeffrey Mims Jr., are running to see which two make it through to November and a shot to replace Mayor Nan Whaley, who stepped down to run for Ohio governor in 2022.

Dayton voters will also narrow the list of seven candidates running for two city commission seats. Candidates Stacey Benson-Taylor, Valerie Duncan, Darryl Fairchild, Jared Grandy, Scott Sliver, Shenise Turner-Sloss and Jordan Wortham hope to be among the top four vote-getters.

Huber Heights city council members Ed Lyons and Glenn Otto are both challenging Mayor Jeff Gore, who is also on the ballot. Huber Heights voters will also pick from three candidates for a District 3 council seat.

Troy voters will also set the November field for several city offices.

3. Dayton charter amendments

Dayton voters will decide the fate of six charter amendments that could change pay for elected city leaders, police and fire hiring practices, rules about city employees’ political activities, and make sure the ownership of the municipal water system never leaves city hands.

While the proposed changes to city leaders’ salaries and how to hire police and fire recruits have met with some controversy, others like language allowing the city commission to hold virtual meetings during emergencies have met little resistance. One amendment would spell out the responsibilities of the mayor.

The proposed compensation amendment calls for paying commissioners the greater of either their previous year salary or half of the current salary of the highest-paid Montgomery County commissioner. The mayor’s pay would be the greater of his or her previous year salary or 75% of the highest-paid county commissioner.

Dayton’s mayor currently earns about $56,500 annually, while city commissioners make about $47,800, city staff said. The county commissioners will be paid about $107,690 this year.

4. School funding issues

The number of school issues across the state on a May ballot is the lowest in five years, according to the Ohio Schools Board Association. But of the 73 school issues, 10 are in the Dayton region including five in Greene County.

In addition to a simple school renewal levy, Xenia voters will decide whether to approve a long-term bond issue to raise $36.2 million over 37 years to replace Warner Middle School.

Bellbrook, Xenia and Preble Shawnee schools are each seeking additional school levies, while Beavercreek, Lebanon, Tri-County North and Troy schools are asking voters to renew existing levies. Fairborn’s district is asking voters to approve a substitute levy that would allow revenue to increase along with new home construction.

5. Community levies

Brookville voters have two levies on the ballot — both of which will be additional if passed. One is a 0.96 mill levy to keep up the city’s six parks and increase recreational options. An additional 3.85 mills levy, if passed, would restore a street resurfacing program abandoned about four years ago.

Beavercreek and Beavercreek Twp. also have levies on the ballot to fund roads and bridges.

Trotwood is asking voters to renew a 5.75 mills levy that pays for administrative services, parks and recreation, planning and zoning and 60% of police services. Harrison Twp. trustees are asking voters to renew and make permanent a 6 mills levy for policing and Miami Twp. trustees are seeking the replacement levy of 3.65 mills for fire and emergency medical services.

Miami County voters, with the exception of those in Piqua and Troy, will vote on renewing funding for the Miami County Combined Health district. Piqua voters will vote on a public library levy while voters in Troy will determine the continuation of funding for the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Tipp City has an income tax renewal on the ballot.

To find where you vote and what’s on your ballot

Greene County Board of Elections

Website: www.greene.boe.ohio.gov Telephone: 937-562-6170 E-mail: greene@OhioSoS.gov

Miami County Board of Elections

Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/miami/ Telephone: 937-440-3900 E-mail: miami@OhioSoS.gov

Montgomery County Board of Elections

Website: www.montgomery.boe.ohio.gov Telephone: 937-225-5656 E-mail: web@montgomery.boe.ohio.gov

Warren County Board of Elections

Website: vote.warrencountyohio.gov Telephone: 513-695-1358 E-mail: wcboe@warrencountyohio.gov