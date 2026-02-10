Breaking: TPS Haiti: DHS claims no specific plans to mobilize ICE in Springfield - but ICE is there

Flu map: Ohio hospitalizations decrease for fifth week in a row

This is the weekly Outpatient Respiratory Illness Activity map from the CDC, for the week ending Jan 31, 2026.

This is the weekly Outpatient Respiratory Illness Activity map from the CDC, for the week ending Jan 31, 2026.
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Each week, the Center for Disease Control publishes a U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report.

Included in that report is an Outpatient Respiratory Illness Activity Map. The map is based on data collected that monitors visits for respiratory illness that includes fever plus a cough or sore throat.

This is the weekly Outpatient Respiratory Illness Activity map from the CDC, for the week ending Jan 31, 2026.

icon to expand image

This data is not from laboratory confirmed influenza and may capture patient visits due to other respiratory pathogens that cause similar symptoms.

In recent weeks, seasonal influenza activity has been decreasing across the country.

The CDC estimates that there have been at least 22,000,000 illnesses, 280,000 hospitalizations, and 12,000 deaths from flu so far this season.

The CDC reported eight influenza-associated pediatric deaths this week for the 2025–2026 season, increasing the total number of reported pediatric flu-related deaths to 60.

Among children who were eligible for influenza vaccination and with known vaccine status, approximately 90% of reported pediatric deaths this season have occurred in children who were not fully vaccinated against influenza.

Influenza hospitalizations in Ohio reached 596 for the week ending Jan. 31. That is 134 less than the previous week, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Related headlines

‘Super flu’ to blame for rough influenza season on Ohio, ODH director says

Youngest children are visiting doctors most during this high flu season

Greene County teen marks state’s first pediatric flu death of the season

It’s flu season: What to know and where to get a flu shot in Dayton

Visitor restrictions at some hospitals in the region begin

In Other News
1
I-70 East reopens in Montgomery County following crashes
2
Early-morning shooting reported in Dayton
3
Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Harrison...
4
TOP HEADLINES: What you should know on Tuesday, Feb. 10
5
If someone gifted you a meal from anywhere in Dayton, what would you...

About the Author

Follow Greg Lynch on twitter

Greg Lynch has been a photographer, digital specialist and digital content producer at Cox First Media for more than 30 years.