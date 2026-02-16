Breaking: Dense fog advisory in effect, visibility could be affected

Flu map: Ohio hospitalizations decrease for sixth week in a row

This is the weekly Outpatient Respiratory Illness Activity map from the CDC, for the week ending Feb. 7, 2026.

This is the weekly Outpatient Respiratory Illness Activity map from the CDC, for the week ending Feb. 7, 2026.
Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

Each week, the Center for Disease Control publishes a U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report.

Included in that report is an Outpatient Respiratory Illness Activity Map. The map is based on data collected that monitors visits for respiratory illness that includes fever plus a cough or sore throat.

This is the weekly Outpatient Respiratory Illness Activity map from the CDC, for the week ending Feb. 7, 2026.

icon to expand image

This data is not from laboratory confirmed influenza and may capture patient visits due to other respiratory pathogens that cause similar symptoms.

In recent weeks, seasonal influenza activity has been decreasing across the country.

The CDC estimates that there have been at least 23,000,000 illnesses, 300,000 hospitalizations, and 19,000 deaths from flu so far this season.

The CDC reported six influenza-associated pediatric deaths this week for the 2025–2026 season, increasing the total number of reported pediatric flu-related deaths to 66.

Among children who were eligible for influenza vaccination and with known vaccine status, approximately 90% of reported pediatric deaths this season have occurred in children who were not fully vaccinated against influenza.

Influenza hospitalizations in Ohio reached 515 for the week ending Jan. 31. That is 101 less than the previous week, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Hospitalizations in Ohio for RSV (288) and Covid-19 (441) have also decreased from the previous week.

Related headlines

‘Super flu’ to blame for rough influenza season on Ohio, ODH director says

Youngest children are visiting doctors most during this high flu season

Greene County teen marks state’s first pediatric flu death of the season

It’s flu season: What to know and where to get a flu shot in Dayton

Visitor restrictions at some hospitals in the region begin

In Other News
1
I-70 East reopens following 3-vehicle crash near I-75
2
Wright-Patterson AFB land to be set aside for $38M STEM center
3
TOP HEADLINES: What you should know on Monday, Feb. 16
4
Police: Woman dead after shots fired during burglary in Tipp City
5
Tiny, fast and fun: Micro drones return to Air Force Museum

About the Author

Follow Greg Lynch on twitter

Greg Lynch has been a photographer, digital specialist and digital content producer at Cox First Media for more than 30 years.