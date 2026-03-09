Flu map: Ohio hospitalizations drop for Flu, RSV and Covid-19

This data is not from laboratory confirmed influenza and may capture patient visits due to other respiratory pathogens that cause similar symptoms.

In recent weeks, seasonal influenza activity has been decreasing across the country, and the severity assessment has been downgraded from “elevated” to “moderate.”

The CDC estimates that there have been at least 26,000,000 illnesses, 340,000 hospitalizations, and 21,000 deaths from flu so far this season.

The CDC reported 11 influenza-associated pediatric deaths this week for the 2025–2026 season, increasing the total number of reported pediatric flu-related deaths to 90.

Among children who were eligible for influenza vaccination and with known vaccine status, approximately 85% of reported pediatric deaths this season have occurred in children who were not fully vaccinated against influenza.

Influenza hospitalizations in Ohio reached 518 for the week ending Feb. 28. That is 146 less than the previous week, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Hospitalizations for RSV in Ohio fell to 383, a decrease of 61 from the previous week, Covid‑19 hospitalizations fell by 56 to 316.

