Flu map: Ohio hospitalizations increase for first time in 8 weeks

This data is not from laboratory confirmed influenza and may capture patient visits due to other respiratory pathogens that cause similar symptoms.

In recent weeks, seasonal influenza activity has been decreasing across the country, although remains elevated.

The CDC estimates that there have been at least 25,000,000 illnesses, 330,000 hospitalizations, and 20,000 deaths from flu so far this season.

The CDC reported eight influenza-associated pediatric deaths this week for the 2025–2026 season, increasing the total number of reported pediatric flu-related deaths to 79.

Among children who were eligible for influenza vaccination and with known vaccine status, approximately 90% of reported pediatric deaths this season have occurred in children who were not fully vaccinated against influenza.

Influenza hospitalizations in Ohio reached 659 for the week ending Feb. 21. That is 129 more than the previous week, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Hospitalizations for RSV in Ohio rose to 442, an increase of 118 from the previous week, while Covid‑19 hospitalizations fell by 14 to 372.

