Former Dayton AMVETS commander accused of embezzling more than $600,000

A Kettering man and former AMVETS Post commander is accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the non-profit and spending the money on travel and at casinos.

Danny Dale Gordon, 48, of Kettering, is facing 15 counts of wire fraud in federal court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He served as commander for AMVETS Post 24 on Leo Street in Dayton from January 2022 until May 2024.

During that period, he reportedly transferred funds from the post’s various bank accounts, including fundraising and scholarship accounts, into its primary account and then used a debit card to withdraw money for his personal use.

Gordon withdrew approximately $622,000 and spent the money at casinos, on travel and hotel expenses and at a Dayton “gentleman’s club,” according to an indictment filed in the U.S. Southern District of Ohio.

Court records showed more than a dozen transactions ranging from $200 to $900 at different locations in Dayton, Miamisburg, Medway, Columbus, Lebanon and at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Wire fraud is a crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

