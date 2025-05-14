WATCH: Montgomery County judge sentenced for obstructing official business

The Dayton Daily News obtained footage of the hearing through a public records request.

Visiting Judge Jonathan Hein, who is presiding over the case against Piergies and Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley, told Piergies on Friday that public officials live under a “microscope.”

“The public has high expectations because of the duty to represent the public, so that factors in here,” Hein said.

Piergies was charged in July 2024 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court along with Foley. Piergies’ charges relate to the employment of his son, Robert, who told Dayton Daily News that his father arranged for municipal court money to fund the son’s IT position at the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts office.

Hein sentenced Piergies to up to two years of community control and 75 hours of community service. A 90-day jail sentence is suspended based on compliance with the community control sanctions. Piergies was also ordered to pay a $750 fine and court costs.

As part of the plea deal, Piergies is resigning from the bench, according to the Ohio Auditor of State’s office, which led the investigation and prosecution of the case. Piergies has been suspended from the bench since August under state judicial rules because he was facing felony charges.

“I’m 73, and I don’t plan on stepping out of line anytime soon,” Piergies said during his court hearing last week. “But I would ask you to consider my years of service and the fact that I don’t plan on being in this situation ever again.”

During the hearing, Piergies’ attorney Jay Adams said he said he was pleased to represent Piergies.

“He’s happy to have this done. His wife is present. I know she’s happy to have this done,” Adams said. “There are many, many reasons why that’s the case. I’m happy for him, that this is over.”

Foley continues to fight the charges against him.

Foley was indicted on a dozen counts: attempted unlawful interest in a public contract, three counts of complicity to commit unlawful interest in a public contract, two counts of theft in office, one count of unauthorized use of computer, cable or telecommunication property, and misdemeanor counts of solicitation of political contributions from public employees and prohibition against partisan political activity.