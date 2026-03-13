Former Dayton AMVETS commander accused of stealing more than $600K sentenced to prison

Gordon was indicted on 15 counts of wire fraud in federal court and pleaded guilty to one count in October.

He served as the commander of the AMVETS Post #24 on Leo Street in Dayton from January 2022 until May 2024.

During that time, Gordon made more than 1,900 fraudulent banking transactions using the post’s credit and debit cards, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He reportedly transferred money from the post’s bank accounts, including fundraising and scholarship accounts, to its primary account and then used a debit card to withdraw money for himself.

Gordon withdrew around $622,000 to spend at casinos and a Dayton “gentleman’s club” and for travel and hotel expenses, according to an indictment.

He also reportedly used funds to make payments toward his personal truck.