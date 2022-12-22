Former Miami Twp. trustee dies at 83

He was also responsible for the development of a new process for declaring nuisance properties within the township, improvement of external communications, and helped revive the Community Improvement Corporation, a non-profit organization designed to assist the township with economic development projects.

Papanek was born Oct. 5, 1938, to the late Andrew and Anna Papanek. He graduated from Butler High School, was a veteran of the United States Air Force and attended Sinclair Community College, according to his obituary. In 1964, he was hired as a deputy sheriff with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the start of a 37-year career in law enforcement.

He attended the FBI National Academy and ultimately achieved the rank of chief deputy. Papanek went on to serve as police chief of Brookville Police Department from 1986 until his retirement in 2003. After retiring from law enforcement, he was employed as the vice president of Anderson Security and served as a Miami Twp. trustee.

Papanek is survived his wife of 58 years, Linda Papanek; four children, Scott (Nancy) Papanek, Todd (Julie) Papanek, Jeff (Heather) Papanek and Kelli (Shawn) Todd, plus numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private family memorial service will be held.