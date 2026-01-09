Breaking: Former owner of Dayton bakery sentenced to prison for child porn

Former owner of Dayton bakery sentenced to prison for child porn

Greene County Courthouse
38 minutes ago
A Fairborn man and previous owner of Baker Benji’s in Dayton was sentenced to prison for child pornography.

What was he sentenced to?

• Sentencing: Judge Michael Buckwalter sentenced Benjamin Stuckey, 32, to four to six years in prison, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records.

• Sex offender: Stuckey was designated a Tier II sex offender and must register his address every 180 days for 25 years.

What was he convicted of?

• Guilty plea: In October Stuckey pleaded guilty to four counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, according to court documents.

• Plea agreement: Four other counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

