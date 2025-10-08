Baker Benji’s is permanently closed; owner looks for someone to take over Troy Street legacy

There has been a bakery on the corner of Troy Street and Warner Avenue in the Old North Dayton neighborhood for nearly 100 years.

Prior to Baker Benji’s opening in 2023, the space had been home to Evans Bakery for decades.

All of the equipment, bakeware, pans, recipes, inventory and contracts are included in the sale.

“This is a great opportunity for someone looking to start or expand their own bakery with a fully equipped setup,” the post stated. “A real turn key operation.”

The business name, logo and branding are not for sale. Those interested in opening a bakery in the space, should contact bakerbenjis@gmail.com.

The closure comes after a Greene County grand jury indicted Owner Benjamin Stucky on multiple counts of child pornography. He is facing eight counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor in Greene County Common Pleas Court.

Stuckey was arrested Aug. 18 and released after making bond, according to court records.

On Sept. 11, a statement from Stuckey was shared on Baker Benji’s Facebook page:

“As some of you may know, I’m currently facing legal challenges that have understandably raised questions,” the statement read. “I’m limited in what I can say right now and what I even know about the situation myself. All I can do right now is work through the legal process with honesty and respect for the system and for the community that has stood by me.”

A change of plea hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16.