Underpass project at busy West Carrollton gateway aimed at enhancing safety

“This underpass improvement project will transform one of the most traveled and visible gateways in our community,” said West Carrollton planning Director Greg Gaines. “The new landscaping, lighting, painting, and banner poles will enhance the appearance and safety of traveling through this area for both pedestrians and motorists alike, and will complement the construction of the new school building next door.”

The project cost is $139,000 and is funded by the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, administered by Montgomery County.

The work is expected to take about 60 days to complete, weather permitting.

Work kicked off last week on the south side of Alex-Bell Road. The sidewalk on the south side of Alex-Bell will be closed during this first phase, and pedestrian traffic will be shifted to the north side of the road, according to the city of West Carrollton. Once that first phase is complete, contractors will shift to the north side for a second phase, with pedestrian traffic shifting to the south side. Pedestrian detours will be posted.

One lane of traffic in each direction will remain open for motorists. Construction barrels will be set up to shift traffic lanes during construction. A construction speed limit of 25 mph will be enforced, except during posted school zone times when the speed limit is 20 mph.

The city had received numerous complaints about the area’s appearance and safety over the years, including photographs of trash, drug paraphernalia and discarded clothes, city officials previously said.

A large number of school children walk along that route, officials said.

The West Carrollton school district, which provided a letter of support for the project, is building a new 7th through 12th grade campus, and many students use the sidewalks along Alex-Bell Road to travel between West Carrollton’s “downtown” and the high school campus throughout the day and evening hours.