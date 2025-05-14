Former WSU trustee named interim dean of college of business

Conway resigned as a trustee in April and was most recently the vice chair of the board.

Rachel Sturm, the associate dean of the college, will continue in her current role, the university said in a press release.

“I am honored to continue my service to Wright State University in this new role as interim dean of the Raj Soin College of Business, where I’ve witnessed firsthand the remarkable drive and potential of our students,” Conway said. “Wright State plays a vital role not only in shaping the next generation of business leaders but also in driving innovation and economic growth throughout our region.”

Conway said she is, “committed to fostering a culture of bold leadership, entrepreneurial thinking and real-world impact,” and said she looked forward to working with faculty.

“Together, we will build on the college’s strengths to empower our students, support our faculty and deepen our impact across the communities we serve,” Conway said.

Wright State Provost Jim Denniston said Conway brings the “ideal combination of business leadership experience and understanding of Wright State’s mission.”

“Her deep connections to our regional business community and commitment to excellence will be tremendous assets at the Raj Soin College of Business,” Denniston said. “We are fortunate to welcome her expertise to this crucial leadership role.”

Conway is the president and CEO of Boost Engagement, where she oversees corporate leadership and execution across the company’s brand portfolio. Boost Engagement is a women-owned brand engagement agency specializing in branded merchandise, employee engagement and strategic culture-building solutions that create connection and brand loyalty.

Previously, she served as chief operating officer of Cision and held key leadership positions at LexisNexis, where she specialized in corporate responsibility, global licensing, business development, sales and marketing.

Wright State will partner with a search firm to conduct a national search for a permanent dean this fall.