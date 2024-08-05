Franklin denied $25M for riverfront plans; Main Street work progresses

Westendorf said he expects the city to be officially notified this month that its application was not selected for $25 million in Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) funds for the $47 million riverfront plan.

Meanwhile, Franklin plans to apply for the next round of RAISE funds when submissions are accepted from October to January 2025, he said.

“It’s certainly not the outcome we had hoped for. Quite honestly, I was shocked,” Westendorf said. “The conversations that I had since then indicate that we were in the running.

“I know we were close, because I was involved in several conversations back and forth with different groups on the final days of consideration,” he added.

Westendorf said Franklin officials may talk this month with federal officials about how the city may improve its chances of landing a grant next year.

RAISE is a discretionary grant program created as part of President Biden’s infrastructure bill approved in 2021.

The program has awarded more than $7.2 billion in funds for freight and passenger transportation projects, according to its website.

Ohio projects awarded funds include one to reconnect Toledo’s historic neighborhoods. It received $19.1 million to build about 4,184 feet of a one-mile multi-use path as part of the Glass City Riverwalk project, federal records show.

Franklin is now working to complete its Main Street streetscape development, a $13.4 million project. Expected to be completed in November, it involves revitalizing of Main Street from First Street to Sixth Street, including some side streets, according to the city.

It has involved road closures to reconstruct sidewalks, sewers, curbs and gutters while installing new water mains, crosswalks, trees, and electric lines for lighting, Westendorf said.

“I would say it’s probably fair to say we’re in the wrapping up stage of being able to open Second to Sixth street in the next couple of weeks,” he said.

“There’s still a lot to be done,” Westendorf added. “But we are returning to normal, as far as people being able to get around.”

The Main Street project “sets the stage for the riverfront development,” Westendorf said.

He said the riverfront project includes plans to redevelop River Street that will include an overlook at Fourth Street; two canoe/kayak launching points; a playground; public restrooms; and other improvements.

Other projects include riverbank conservation measures as the east riverbank is eroding and does not have flood protection levees as the west bank does.