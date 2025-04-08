Franklin man accused of using cellphone to secretly photograph girl

Breaking: Ohio election 2025: Here’s what will appear on local ballots in May 6 primary

A Franklin man indicted last week on nearly 50 felony charges is accused of using a cellphone to secretly record an underage girl.

Michael Joe Boston, 49, is scheduled to be arraigned April 25 in Warren County Common Pleas Court on 36 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, 12 counts of voyeurism and one count of possession of criminal tools, all felony charges. He also is facing four misdemeanor counts of sexual imposition.

Boston reportedly placed a cellphone under a door to take photographs of a girl in a state of nudity between Jan. 1 and Aug. 7, 2024, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

He also is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with the girl on four separate occasions.

The Franklin Division of Police investigated the allegations after the girl, who was known to the defendant, told a parent who reported it to law enforcement.

The case against Boston has been assigned to Judge Donald Oda II.

