Franklin man accused of using cellphone to secretly photograph girl

Boston reportedly placed a cellphone under a door to take photographs of a girl in a state of nudity between Jan. 1 and Aug. 7, 2024, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

He also is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with the girl on four separate occasions.

The Franklin Division of Police investigated the allegations after the girl, who was known to the defendant, told a parent who reported it to law enforcement.

The case against Boston has been assigned to Judge Donald Oda II.