Franklin to end freeze on new development on state routes

Franklin is expected to end its four-month freeze on new development for stretches of Ohio 73, Ohio 123 and Dixie Highway.

City Manager Jonathan Westendorf is recommending approval of an ordinance terminating the moratorium on issuing new zoning permits and approvals along those roads, which is on the agenda for the Monday council meeting.

The temporary freeze was approved in October by council members following a public hearing with no opposition to give Franklin officials time to upgrade guidelines for development.

“Given the importance of these commercial corridors, and limited remaining developable real estate therein, it’s imperative that the city analyze and implement the most advantageous zoning regulations for these areas before the property is completely developed,” Franklin records stated.

The freeze affected Ohio 73 from Interstate 75 west to about Riley Boulevard, including the north and south sides of the state route.

ExploreRoundabout construction to begin next month in Franklin

It also included both sides Ohio 123 from Sunnybrook Drive northwest of I-75 to near Evergreen Court southeast of the interstate.

Dixie Highway was affected from just north of Pennyroyal Road to about Ethel Avenue to the south, according to city documents.

The council meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday at 1 Benjamin Franklin Way.

