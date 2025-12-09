Future U.S. 35 overpass in Beavercreek? City to buy 62 acres on land needed for one near Factory Road

The full property extends from U.S. 35 in the north, past Shakertown Road to the property line across Factory Road from Sky Crossing Drive. The purchase also includes a small portion across Alpha Bellbrook Road, north of the Sky Crossing development.

The easternmost part of the property near U.S. 35 was the subject of controversy last year when RaceTrac, a gas station and convenience store chain, proposed a large gas station facility there. RaceTrac was ultimately turned down, after substantial public outcry.

The purchase price for the property is $650,000. By buying this land, city officials are hopeful that potential future roadway improvements “can be implemented efficiently and cost-effectively,” said City Manager Pete Landrum.

“By securing the property now, the city helps prevent incompatible development and protects the ability to move forward with regional transportation projects when funding becomes available,” Landrum said.

The idea for a full interchange at U.S. 35 and Factory Road has been weighed at the state and local levels for many years. The superstreet now at Factory Road and Orchard Lane, with its two sets of U-turn lanes, was a band-aid solution aimed at reducing crashes.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s long-term vision has been to put a full interchange there. The superstreet, finished in 2021, cost $15 million. A full interchange has been estimated at $120 million.

The property acquisition was recommended through the Priority Development and Advocacy Committee process, with support from the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, Vice Mayor Pete Bales said Monday.