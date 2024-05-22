GE Aerospace is hiring 900 engineers this year. More than 200 will be in SW Ohio

Hiring has begun, the engineering and defense company said.

Openings include experienced engineer roles for programs like CFM International’s Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines (RISE) technology demonstrator and military engine programs.

Most engineering roles are expected to be filled in the U.S. with other positions available globally, GE said.

“Throughout our history, GE Aerospace has been at the forefront of innovation,” Mohamed Ali, vice president of engineering for GE Aerospace, said in a release. “Today, we’re entering a new era of technology development focused on reducing emissions with new architectures, advanced materials, manufacturing processes, and supercomputing capabilities revolutionizing what’s possible.

“Now as a standalone public company with innovation at the core of what we do, we look forward to welcoming more engineers to help us invent the future of flight,” Ali added.

A visit to invent.ge/engineering shows dozens of Ohio and Dayton-area openings.

The web site showed 46 openings in Butler County’s West Chester Twp. Tuesday afternoon, seven in Dayton, two in Vandalia, one in Cincinnati and more than 140 in Evendale, less than an hour’s drive from Dayton. Another five openings are in Springdale. GE Aerospace is headquartered in Evendale.

Engineers at all stages of their careers are welcome, but in its release, GE indicated a “strong need for experienced engineers.”

The company offers talent development programs, such as the early career Edison Engineering Development Program and Take2Flight, a career relaunch program for engineering professionals ready to return to work after a break of one year or more.

Applicants can visit invent.ge/engineering.

GE Aerospace has about 1,400 Dayton-area employees, with manufacturing and engineering sites in Vandalia, Beavercreek and on the University of Dayton campus. The company has about 300 employees at the University of Dayton-based EPISCenter (the Electrical Power Integrated Systems Center) alone.

With its still-new Beavercreek facility in the Miami Valley Research Park, GE Unison consolidated operations in what had been four buildings. About 400 people work at that building today.

The company is also one of the biggest suppliers to military aviation, with a strong connection to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the heart of Air Force logistics and research work.