Gionino’s Pizzeria opens Monday on Wilmington Avenue in Dayton with new pickup window

The first 10 customers to order inside the restaurant will receive a free Gionino’s T-shirt. Other specials include:

A chicken tender basket for $6.99.

A chicken basket with a medium Gionino bread for $15.

A chicken tender feast with a medium one-topping pizza, 10 tenders, 15 JoJo’s, two sides of sauce, and a 2-liter for $39.95.

Explaining delays

Franchise owner Tony Clark, who also owns DK Effect and Thai 9, was hoping to open the Patterson Park neighborhood location in Dec. 2024, but he dealt with several delays.

“The city has just been slower to approve plans than they ever have in the past,” Clark said. “They’ve been slower to approve revisions than they have in the past and that stuff stacks on top of each other over time. It caused huge delays in this project.”

For example, Clark said the health inspector requested an additional hand washing sink in the pizzeria as a matter of convenience — not per the code.

“We put the plan revision in for that and it took almost two months to get just that hand sink approved,” Clark said.

Plans for the pizzeria went through three or four revisions.

In the past, the city would try to approve plans within 30 days. Clark has since met with the city regarding concerns on timing and feels like his concerns have been heard.

Plan approval wasn’t the only delay in opening Gionino’s. Clark said they had issues with the hood manufacturer making the wrong hood for the pizzeria.

What to expect

Gionino’s is known for its pan-crust pizzas made with provolone cheese and a sweet homemade sauce, in addition to fried chicken, salads, Italian subs and much more.

Pizza and fried chicken isn’t normally paired in the Dayton area, but Clark encouraged customers to give it a try because where he grew up in Northeast Ohio it goes hand-in-hand.

“When I was growing up I would cut grass on the weekends and then take the money, go across the street and buy their pizza,” Clark previously said. “It became my favorite as a kid.”

Gionino’s opened its first Dayton location at 1528 E. Third Street in 2019, followed by a Kettering location at 4015 Far Hills Avenue in 2021 and a Bellbrook location at 4447 W. Franklin St. in 2023.

The franchise started more than 30 years ago in Tallmadge, a suburb of Akron.

The Patterson Park location will be different from the other three locations in the area because it will have a pickup window. Customers will be able to place an order ahead of time and pick it up at the window instead of having to walk inside the restaurant.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

A special mural

A Mickey Mouse mural from the 1928 animated short “Steamboat Willie” is featured on the side of the building. Clark said the mural is for his bonus son, Andrew Minnish, who loves anything and everything Mickey Mouse.

“He found out Mickey Mouse was going to go in the public domain and got really concerned about it. This was like two or three years ago,” Clark previously said. “I studied copyright law in law school, so I sat him down and (reminded him that this) is a good thing. It’s going to go in public domain and people are going to get to use it and you’re going to see murals with it and stuff like that.”

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

During opening week, anyone who takes a picture in front of the mural and tags the pizzeria or sends it to them directly will have the chance to win a gift card. Minnish will pick his top three favorites.

MORE DETAILS

Gionino’s has hired 24 employees for the new location. The pizzeria does not have a seating area. It offers carryout and delivery.

For more information, visit gioninos.com or the pizzeria’s Facebook page. To place an order, call 937-641-0780.