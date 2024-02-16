Girls’ locker room investigation cited in Oakwood High leader’s leave

“You are directed to preserve, unchanged, any work-related communications and property in your possession, including any text or email messages you have sent to or received from other Oakwood personnel, students or families related to the girls’ locker rooms investigation,” Gupta’s letter states.

The letter also instructs Waller to “refrain from having any contact with Oakwood students or their families regarding Oakwood High School business, including the recent girls’ locker rooms investigation.”

This news organization has reached out to Oakwood schools for comment on what Waller’s actions were that led to the leave notice and how they may be linked to the girls’ locker rooms investigation.

The Dayton Daily News is aware of multiple similar posts on social media alleging details of the locker room incidents, but has not had them confirmed by the school district or a first-hand source.

Gupta did not say why Waller was placed on leave when the action was announced Feb. 2, nor did he say how long the leave may last.

“The district does not discuss ongoing personnel concerns, and further information is not available at this time,” said district spokeswoman Amanda Brown in a released statement at that time.

Patrick Masters, a retired administrator from Dayton and Northmont schools, was named interim principal. The school district worked with the county Educational Service Center to place Masters in the role, Brown said then.

Waller has served as high school principal since August 2009, district records show. His annual salary effective Aug. 1, 2023, was $156,093, according to those records.