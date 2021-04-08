Grand jury: ‘Officer acted lawfully’ in deadly shooting of Trotwood man

The case was presented to a Montgomery County grand jury by a special prosecuting attorney from another county, the release stated. The grand jury returned a no true bill, finding that “the officer acted lawfully under the circumstances.”

Three Trotwood officers who were involved in the shooting incident initially were placed on administrative leave, pending the investigation.

Following her son’s death, Bernette Hogan of Trotwood joined the NAACP Dayton Unit calling for Trotwood police to wear body cameras so she would know what happened.

“If there were cameras, we wouldn’t have all these different stories, we will have the truth,” she said.

Wilson has said the cost of the cameras has been prohibitive for his department, but said that getting his officers equipped with them is a priority.