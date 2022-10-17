Greene County agrees to contract with design firm for new jail

Greene County has entered into a contract with architecture firm Wachtel and McAnally to design its new $60 million county jail. The firm is the same one that worked on the Warren and Clinton County jails and has designed several other detention facilities across Ohio.
The county had previously been working with the Newark-based firm to generate concept ideas for the new jail, after inflation turned plans for a combined 384-bed jail and Sheriff’s administration into a smaller, 250-bed jail — that will still cost nearly $10 million more than previous estimates. Plans for a combined Greene County Jail and Sheriff’s office were scrapped last month.
The new jail will add 250 beds to the county’s incarceration system, and calls for reuse of the current Adult Detention Center, including some renovations to administration, per county documents. Plans for a new sheriff’s office will have to be incorporated into future capital projects, officials previously told the Dayton Daily News. The jail is planned for a site off of Greene Way Blvd near the ADC and Juvenile Court.
The county agreed to pay Wachtel and McAnally 7.5% of the construction cost for the work, which is just over $3.7 million, according to the contract.
The county must next select a ‘construction manager at risk,’ per county documents, and construction is estimated to begin in spring 2023. The jail is expected to be complete in 2025.
After voters rejected a November 2021 tax levy to pay for a new jail, county commissioners decided in December to pay for the facility another way. The county issued $30 million in sales tax-funded bonds in April. $10 million comes from revenue replacement from the American Rescue Plan Act, and the remaining $20 million will come from the county’s cash reserves.
