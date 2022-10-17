Greene County agrees to contract with design firm for new jail

Explore Student arrested in threat at Warren County Career Center

The county had previously been working with the Newark-based firm to generate concept ideas for the new jail, after inflation turned plans for a combined 384-bed jail and Sheriff’s administration into a smaller, 250-bed jail — that will still cost nearly $10 million more than previous estimates. Plans for a combined Greene County Jail and Sheriff’s office were scrapped last month.

The new jail will add 250 beds to the county’s incarceration system, and calls for reuse of the current Adult Detention Center, including some renovations to administration, per county documents. Plans for a new sheriff’s office will have to be incorporated into future capital projects, officials previously told the Dayton Daily News. The jail is planned for a site off of Greene Way Blvd near the ADC and Juvenile Court.