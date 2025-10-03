Growing defense contractor begins construction on fifth Beavercreek building

The new facility comes as the business requires additional capacity to get its hardware out to commercial customers, CEO Micah North said.

“Our radome businesses are really growing, our electronics business, kind of all three facets of the business are really expanding right now,” he said. “We’re really on top of one another right now...which is a good problem to have.”

The company works in three main areas. The first is developing antennas and radomes, which are covers for antennas that exist on the outside of airplanes. Resonant Sciences also builds some of the most widely used radar systems in the country, North said, and develops advanced electronics, including what he calls “simultaneous transmit” systems, stacking electromagnetic frequencies on top of one another.

Resonant Sciences has three other buildings on Research Boulevard and Executive Drive, as well as its headquarters off of Indian Ripple Road.

Much of what Resonant Sciences does is highly classified, said U.S. Congressman Mike Turner, R-OH.

“This is a cutting edge company that contributes directly to national security,” Turner said. “This is the the type of program and company that we really hope to see invest in the Miami Valley and grow in the Miami Valley.”

Resonant Sciences employs about 250 people, about 175 of which are in the Beavercreek area, North said, adding that as the company expands, that number is only expected to grow.

“We’re constantly hiring, which is a great position to be in,” he said.

Asked if Resonant Sciences is affected by the ongoing government shutdown, North said his company is in a good position to “weather the storm.”

“It’s kind of outside of our control,” he said. “We just have to prepare to continue to operate as long as we can, and I think we’re in a good spot that (we’re) not going to have any huge impacts from it, but certainly for the region and for the community, it’s something that we’d like to see get resolved as soon as possible.”

Turner said that while some programs at Wright-Patterson are affected by the government shutdown, much of the work done at the base is considered essential to the Department of Defense.

The House of Representatives has done its part to pass its government spending proposal, Turner said, adding that the ongoing government shutdown is “completely and totally needless” and “political theater.”

“This is a (Chuck) Schumer shutdown...the House passed a bill that was a clean bill and sent it over to the Senate,” he said. “There’s no reason for this shutdown. The bill that’s in front of them is a routine, ordinary, clean bill that funds the government, and they need to pass it and move on.”