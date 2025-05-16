Guilty plea accepted for third Thug Rider, trial date set for remaining members

Peters was referred to the probation department for a pre-sentence investigation. A sentencing date has not been set.

Where does the case stand for remaining members?

More than a dozen members of the motorcycle gang were indicted in a racketeering conspiracy on June 11.

In addition to Peters, Matthew Hawkins and Michael Seth Henry have also pleaded guilty.

Hawkins pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering activity and aiding and abetting, according to U.S. Southern District of Ohio court records.

Henry pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in racketeering, conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering and commission of a violent crime in aid of racketeering.

Neither have a sentencing date scheduled.

The remaining members are scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 20. A final pretrial conference was set for Sept. 23.

Who else is facing charges?

In total, 14 Thug Riders were charged: Peters, Hawkins, Henry, Juan Robles, Joey Marshall, Brandon Fisher, John Smith, Norman Beach, Daniel Hutten, Michael Reese, Joseph Rader, Justin Baker, Cody Hughes and Brent Egleston.

The gang was indicted on a combination of charges, including racketeering, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury, violent crimes in aid of racketeering and conspiracy to commit assault and attempted assault with a dangerous weapon.

Robles helped create the gang’s Dayton chapter and served as the “boss” of the Midwest region, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Marshall was the Midwest region’s sergeant at arms and Peters, Beach and Smith were the former president, vice president and enforcer for the Dayton chapter.

Egleston, Fisher and Reese were reportedly the president, sergeant at arms and enforcer of the Dayton chapter at the time of the indictment.

What are they accused of doing?

The Thug Riders Motorcycle Club is allegedly responsible for multiple violent crimes in Ohio and Kentucky.

Some of the acts they’re accused of include:

Blowing up a former member’s truck in Huber Heights on May 25, 2021.

Killing a man during a shootout in Harrison Twp. on Sept. 26, 2021.

Traveling to Lexington, Kentucky, to attack a rival motorcycle club in April 2023. Nearly 200 rounds were reportedly fired during the shootout.

Breaking a man’s leg during a fight at a Dayton bar on June 17, 2023.

Engaging in a gunfight with a rival motorcycle group in Springfield on March 20, 2024.

Thug Riders also reportedly trafficked guns and other weapons. They raised money through illegal alcohol and drug sales and stripper shows, according to court records.