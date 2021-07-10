Half of Kettering’s districts will be without designated reps until fall election

In the meantime, residents in those districts can contact the city manager’s office, which will direct them to either at-large members Jacque Fisher or Bill Lauter or Patterson himself, the mayor said.

“It’s problematic in that these district (reps) keep an eye out and make sure…problems are being solved,” Patterson said.

“When you get beyond that it can cause more problems because you’re dealing with somebody that hasn’t been involved with the district and what goes on…and what the needs are,” he added.

Council’s ability to act on legislation is not expected to be slowed as the vast majority of the measures require a four-vote majority for passage, Patterson said.

Expedited and emergency ordinances both require five-vote majorities, meaning they cannot pass unless all current members are present, the city’s charter states.

But “no legislation involving the granting, renewing or extending a franchise or regulating the rate to be charged for public utility services shall be passed as an emergency ordinance,” according to the charter.

Council may have to cancel a late summer or early fall meeting as two members are expected to be at an out-of-town conference, leaving the panel without a required quorum, Patterson said.

Those interested in replacing Scott or Wanamaker have until Aug. 19 to file petitions to be on the November ballot, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

In District 1, both David Brown of South Boulevard and Joseph Overholser of Acorn Drive have pulled petitions, county records show.

In District 2, former state Rep. John White has announced plans to run for the seat. White held that post before his election 2002 election to the Ohio House of Representatives.

But he is not yet listed as having pulled petitions for the seat, according to the county board of elections website.

However, Robert L. Scott ll of Wilmington Avenue has obtained the documents to gather signatures to run, records show.