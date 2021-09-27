Hall Hunger Initiative moves into the Fitz Center at UD

Hall is a former U.S. congressman and ambassador to the United Nations’ food program. He founded the Hall Hunger Initiative in 2015.

Nancy McHugh, executive director of the Fitz Center, said the fit felt right. She noted the Hall Hunger Initiative works to feed people, but also works on systemic strategies for change, and the Fitz Center works similarly.

“There’s also very much shared goals and alignment and values,” McHugh said.

UD and the Hall Initiative will work together on programs, McHugh said, but they also plan to get students involved in the project.

UD President Eric F. Spina said there is a role for everyone at UD in the Hall Hunger Initiative, from students who are actively studying food science to students in the arts, business engineering and math.

“Students, faculty and staff in partnership with HHI will strive to replace hunger with a just and equitable food system that works for everyone,” Spina said.

Hall was the chair of the fundraising campaign for Gem City Market. The nonprofit also worked on Miami Valley Meals, which provides jobs for the unemployed and prepares food for the hungry.