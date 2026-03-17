Happy birthday, Rob Lowe — Dayton Region Walk of Fame icon

Lowe rose to fame in the 1980s as a member of the “Brat Pack” with credits including “The Outsiders” and “St. Elmo’s Fire.” His many TV credits include “The West Wing,” “Brothers & Sisters,” “Parks and Recreation” and “9-1-1: Lone Star.” He also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Currently, Lowe hosts a popular podcast called “Literally! With Rob Lowe.” He is also starring in the Netflix comedy Unstable (Season 2) alongside his son John Owen and hosting the Fox game show “The Floor.”

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

While growing up in Dayton, he appeared in productions at Dayton Playhouse (where he caught the acting bug at the age of 8), Trotwood Circle Theater and Wright State University.

Lowe had just finished sixth grade at Longfellow Middle School when he signed up for an acting class at the Dayton Playhouse at 8 years old after seeing a play he enjoyed.

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives Credit: Michael Ochs Archives

Less than six years later, after moving to California, Lowe was cast in the movie “The Outsiders” at age 17. The movie was released in 1983 and helped launch his career.

Credit: Nancy Moran Credit: Nancy Moran

Lowe was inducted into the Dayton Region Walk of Fame in 2025.

Lowe was not in attendance due to a prior commitment championing breast cancer awareness, but his father — Dayton attorney Charles “Chuck” Lowe — spoke on his behalf.

“If (Rob) were here, he would tell you how important Dayton has been to him both as a human being and an actor,” Lowe said. “He was brought up in Dayton doing stage at Wright State and Trotwood Circle Theater — anytime they seemed to have a (role) for a small boy they called on Rob and he was happy to oblige. On his behalf, I will accept this great honor."

More Rob Lowe headlines from the archives:

‘I find all my own parts’: How Rob Lowe’s path to stardom started with a Wright State play at age 12

Dayton Region Walk of Fame inducts Rob Lowe, Vic Cassano Sr., Original Lakeside and more

Rob Lowe talks about his first Dayton Daily News article on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Rob Lowe on growing up in Dayton: “It was an amazing time.”

Rob Lowe receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

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