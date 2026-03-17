Happy birthday, Rob Lowe — Dayton Region Walk of Fame icon

Rob Lowe arrives at the world premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Rob Lowe arrives at the world premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
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Rob Lowe “Literally!” turns 62 today!

The Dayton native is an Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor and a two-time Screen Actors Guild Award winner.

Lowe rose to fame in the 1980s as a member of the “Brat Pack” with credits including “The Outsiders” and “St. Elmo’s Fire.” His many TV credits include “The West Wing,” “Brothers & Sisters,” “Parks and Recreation” and “9-1-1: Lone Star.” He also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Currently, Lowe hosts a popular podcast called “Literally! With Rob Lowe.” He is also starring in the Netflix comedy Unstable (Season 2) alongside his son John Owen and hosting the Fox game show “The Floor.”

Rob Lowe, right, and his son John Owen, the co-stars, co-creators and executive producers of "Unstable," pose together at the premiere of the Netflix series, Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

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Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

While growing up in Dayton, he appeared in productions at Dayton Playhouse (where he caught the acting bug at the age of 8), Trotwood Circle Theater and Wright State University.

Photo of Rob Lowe from the Dayton Daily News on Aug. 14, 1976.

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Lowe had just finished sixth grade at Longfellow Middle School when he signed up for an acting class at the Dayton Playhouse at 8 years old after seeing a play he enjoyed.

Actor Rob Lowe poses for a portrait in circa 1983. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives

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Credit: Michael Ochs Archives

Less than six years later, after moving to California, Lowe was cast in the movie “The Outsiders” at age 17. The movie was released in 1983 and helped launch his career.

American actors Tom Cruise, Rob Lowe, C. Thomas Howell, Ralph Macchio, Matt Dillon, Emilio Estevez and Patrick Swayze on the set of The Outsiders, directed and produced by Francis Ford Coppola. (Photo by Nancy Moran/Sygma via Getty Images)

Credit: Nancy Moran

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Credit: Nancy Moran

Lowe was inducted into the Dayton Region Walk of Fame in 2025.

Lowe was not in attendance due to a prior commitment championing breast cancer awareness, but his father — Dayton attorney Charles “Chuck” Lowe — spoke on his behalf.

“If (Rob) were here, he would tell you how important Dayton has been to him both as a human being and an actor,” Lowe said. “He was brought up in Dayton doing stage at Wright State and Trotwood Circle Theater — anytime they seemed to have a (role) for a small boy they called on Rob and he was happy to oblige. On his behalf, I will accept this great honor."

More Rob Lowe headlines from the archives:

‘I find all my own parts’: How Rob Lowe’s path to stardom started with a Wright State play at age 12

Dayton Region Walk of Fame inducts Rob Lowe, Vic Cassano Sr., Original Lakeside and more

Rob Lowe talks about his first Dayton Daily News article on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Rob Lowe on growing up in Dayton: “It was an amazing time.”

Rob Lowe receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

QUIZ: How much do you know about celebrities from Dayton?

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Greg Lynch has been a photographer, digital specialist and digital content producer at Cox First Media for more than 30 years.