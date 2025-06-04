Breaking: New date set for grand opening of Three Birds in Dayton

Heads up: Weekend training will be loud

The 445th will train in Fairborn, near WPAFB and in Springfield
Senior Master Sgt. Jason Mufford, 445th Security Forces Squadron combat arms NCO in charge, provides small arms training for Ann McCaslin at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, in August 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly)

Local News
By Thomas Gnau – Staff Writer
26 minutes ago
If you’re in the Fairborn, Wright-Patterson or Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport areas this weekend, you might hear some noise.

Members of the the 445th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, with airmen from Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, plan to conduct a full-scale joint exercise that will simulate medical operations after an invasion in a contested space from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

And the the 445th Security Forces Squadron will conduct night operations training on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday — exercises that will include gunfire and explosions.

These Saturday exercises will take place simultaneously at three locations, with operations ending earlier in some locations than others.

Training will happen on Wright-Patterson, at Wright State University’s Calamityville Training and Research Facility off East Xenia Drive in Fairborn, and on portions of the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport.

“The public should be aware of increased activity and noise during this time to include smoke, flashbangs, gunfire, helicopter activity and other increased aircraft activity,” the 445th Airlift Wing warned in a release Wednesday.

Based on Wright-Patterson, with a fleet of nine C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, the 445th specializes in the transport of people and equipment. Medical care of people being transported is also a core capability of the wing.

Also, members of the Air Force, Army and Marine Corps will be conducting close air support training in the Buckeye and Bush Creek military operations areas in the south of Ohio.

This area covers land in between and around Bardwell to Leesburg to Staunton to Chillicothe to West Portsmouth to Georgetown.

Those living and working in these areas should be aware of increased noise and activity from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

