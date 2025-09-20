Health alert: Trader Joe’s turkey wraps could contain Listeria

A public health alert has been issued for a ready-to-eat turkey wrap from Trader Joe’s because it could be contaminated with Listeria.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said that the wraps are no longer available for purchase but could be in consumers’ fridges.

The turkey wraps are in 10-ounce clear plastic clamshell packages labeled “TRADER JOE’S TURKEY GOBBLER WRAP” with a “BEST BY” date of Sept. 16. They bear establishment number “P-1644” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to Trader Joe’s locations nationwide.

FSIS said that the problem was discovered when the stores found that food contact surface samples connected to the wraps tested positive for Listeria.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the wraps, the FSIS, but said that anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Eating food contaminated with Listeria can case listeriosis, a serious infection that mainly affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and newborns. It can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women it can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or a life-threatening infection of the newborn. Serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur.

FSIS said that people in the higher-risk categories who develop flu-like symptoms should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

Anyone with the affected turkey wraps are urged not to eat them, but to return them or throw them away.

Consumers with questions about the alert can contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations by calling 626-599-3817 Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Time.

