History of Dayton’s Traxler Mansion: What to know about the home and Louis Traxler

Louis Traxler was born in Austria in 1864. His family moved to the U.S. in 1883, and he came to Dayton from Anderson, IN in 1899.

Traxler was a successful businessman. In 1899, he established a mercantile company called the Traxler Dry Goods Company at the corner of Main and Fifth Streets in the Ohmer Building, later known as the United Brethren Building.

An 1899 Dayton Daily News story about the opening of the store said, “The progressive spirit of Mr. Traxler will be appreciated by our people and already his welcome here has been extended and a glance at the great display and elegant consignment of goods assures him a first place in the choice of dry goods establishments in the Gem City.”

Traxler purchased the property in 1909 and had the home built, staying in the large two-story stone house until 1929, Preservation Dayton records state.

In 1911 dollars, it took $85,000 to build.

Architectural style and design

The elegant 10,000-square-foot home was built in French Chateauesque-style, the same concept as the storied Biltmore House on the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina.

Local historians called it the centerpiece of the Dayton View Historic Conservation Area.

A 1978 Dayton Daily News article about a tour of Dayton View homes said the mansion featured a center hallway with 35-foot high ceilings, a two-story gallery around the interior and walls covered with artworks.

The three-story home included a carriage house on the side, a reading retreat located near the side entry of the home, filled with books, and a parlor once decorated in gold brocade.

In 1979, the Traxler Mansion was listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its architectural significance. Forty years later it was added to Preservation Ohio’s list of the state’s most endangered historic sites.

House tours

The Traxler Mansion was part of several historic home tours over the years.

Six homes, including the Traxler Mansion were part of a Dayton View home tour in 1978. At the time, the Traxler Mansion was in the process of a restoration. During that restoration, nine chandeliers, valued at more than $15,000, were stolen. The Traxler Mansion was again on the tour in 1982.

In 1981, the second annual Prison Arts and Crafts preview show was held at the Traxler Mansion. It was said that some people paid to see the preview in part to just see the mansion, which was rarely open to the public.

In 1991, it hosted a designers showcase, benefitting the Dayton Philharmonic Women’s Association. More than three dozen local designers and landscape artists transformed several rooms of the mansion.