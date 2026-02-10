How to ride: GoBus to join other intercity bus services in Dayton region

GoBus says the expansion service launches March 2, adding 27 new stops across 25 cities. Tickets go on sale starting Wednesday, Feb. 11. GoBus tickets can cost $5 to $30 before tax. But prices do not exceed $40, even for bus transfers between schedules.

GoBus will serve a total of 64 cities after the expansion.

The Dayton Trotwood Bus Station serves as the main intercity bus hub. It is located at 5136 Salem Ave.

Here are some other intercity bus services that directly serve the Dayton region:

Greyhound

Greyhound provides interstate and regional service with over 1,600 destinations, and offers multiple routes in partnership with FlixBus.

• Travel experience: Riders can enjoy air conditioning, overhead storage, individual power outlets, free Wi-Fi and reclining leather seats. There are no middle seats, so everyone gets a window or an aisle seat.

• Tickets: They can be purchased at the Dayton Trotwood Bus Station, through the Greyhound app, online or at authorized resellers.

FlixBus

FlixBus uses the same Trotwood station as Greyhound and runs routes coordinated with Greyhound schedules.

FlixBus has an extensive network with nearly 8,000 destinations in 40+ countries, including major cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• Travel experience: Each passenger is allowed to bring one carry-on and one stowed luggage with them on the bus. The buses offer amenities like on-board Wi-Fi, extra legroom and power outlets.

• Tickets: They can be purchased at the Dayton Trotwood Bus Station, through the FlixBus app, online or at FlixShops and official ticket resellers.

Megabus

Megabus launched service in the Dayton region through a partnership with Miller Transportation in 2023.

Megabus is one of the largest intercity bus companies in North America. It has transportation hubs in the United States and Canada, serving more than 500 cities and college campuses.

• Travel experience: The double decker buses have large panoramic windows with power outlets at every seat. Every bus has free Wi-Fi.

• Tickets: They can be purchased online or through the Megabus app.

Barons Bus Lines

Barons operates scheduled intercity routes and also sells tickets for Greyhound at the Dayton station.

Barons, a family-owned bus service, operates 65 buses. Baron’s services also include bus charters, shuttle and event busing and a College Connection service that offers campus transportation.

• Travel experience: Bus accommodations include power outlets, reclining seats, flat screen monitors and free Wi-Fi.

• Tickets: They can be purchased from the Baron’s website or by calling a ticket agent at 888-378-3823.