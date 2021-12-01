Huber Heights police K-9 honored as dog licensing season kicks off for 2022

Dog licenses are on sale from Dec. 1 through Jan. 31 at www.mcohio.org/dogs. The fee is $20 for spayed or neutered dogs and $24 for dogs who have not been spayed or neutered. Dog licenses must be renewed each year. Under Ohio law, all dogs older than 3 months must be licensed.

The licenses help reunite owners if dog goes missing. The licenses are used as a quick way to contact owners if their dog is found.

This year, the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center has helped reunite more than 600 dogs with their owners, according to the auditor’s office.

More than 56,000 dog licenses were sold for 2021, with more than 56% purchased online.

“These days, more dog owners are buying their licenses online, from the safety and convenience of their home,” said Keith. “It is fast and easy to get a 2022 dog license online, so I encourage dog owners to take advantage of that opportunity to keep their pet safe.”

The auditor’s office also has 19 locations throughout Montgomery County where people can buy licenses, including pet stores, veterinarian clinics and government offices.

Montgomery County residents can buy licenses online at www.mcohio.org/dogs, mailing in an application downloaded at www.mcohio.org/dogs or at one of the 19 outposts in the county.

Proceeds from the licenses go to ARC to help care for stray and lost animals. Dog owners can also get a bone- or heart-shaped tag for a small donation to ARC.

For more information on dog licenses, visit www.mcohio.org/dogs or call 937-225-4314.