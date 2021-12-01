dayton-daily-news logo
New Montgomery County health commissioner appointed

The Montgomery County Board of Health announced it selected Jennifer Wentzel as the county’s next health Commissioner effective Dec. 1. CONTRIBUTED
Local News
By Kaitlin Schroeder
23 minutes ago

A new Montgomery County health commissioner has been selected, as the area continues to deal with COVID-19 concerns.

The Montgomery County Board of Health announced it selected Jennifer Wentzel as the county’s next health Commissioner effective Dec. 1.

She will lead Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County, which has a budget of $38 million, about 300 employees, over 50 programs and services, and eight facilities.

Public Health’s services aim to prevent the spread of disease, protect against threats to the air, food and water, promote healthy lifestyles, reach out to vulnerable populations, mobilize community action, respond to emergencies and serve as a public health information resource.

Former health Commissioner Jeff Cooper announced in May that he would be retiring at the end of 2021.

“I am honored to be chosen to lead an organization that makes such a positive impact in our community,” Wentzel said in a statement Wednesday. “I will be dedicated to helping the agency continue to provide outstanding service to its citizens and to further the advancement of health equity in our community.”

Prior to being selected as Montgomery County Health Commissioner, Wentzel was director of environmental health for seven years and before that seven years as a supervisor in Office of Environmental Health.

She started with the Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County in 2002 and she has a Masters of Public Health degree from Wright State University.

“Her past leadership in a variety of areas and experience are a perfect match to serve the citizens of Montgomery County and advance our work in helping to keep Montgomery County a healthy, safe and thriving community,“ said Michael Sims, president of the Montgomery County Board of Health.

Kaitlin Schroeder
Kaitlin Schroeder is a health care and business reporter with the Dayton Daily News. She covers the local hospitals, CareSource, public health, nursing homes, caregiving, and other related topics.

