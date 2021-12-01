New Montgomery County health commissioner appointed

“I am honored to be chosen to lead an organization that makes such a positive impact in our community,” Wentzel said in a statement Wednesday. “I will be dedicated to helping the agency continue to provide outstanding service to its citizens and to further the advancement of health equity in our community.”

Prior to being selected as Montgomery County Health Commissioner, Wentzel was director of environmental health for seven years and before that seven years as a supervisor in Office of Environmental Health.

She started with the Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County in 2002 and she has a Masters of Public Health degree from Wright State University.

“Her past leadership in a variety of areas and experience are a perfect match to serve the citizens of Montgomery County and advance our work in helping to keep Montgomery County a healthy, safe and thriving community,“ said Michael Sims, president of the Montgomery County Board of Health.