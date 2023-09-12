Ideas wanted: PDAC process begins anew with webinar

If you have ideas and proposals you believe will improve life in the Dayton region, it’s time to step up.

The Dayton Region Priority Development and Advocacy Committee (PDAC) is seeking community or government-based projects that will benefit the people of the Dayton area.

The idea is simple: Gather proposals regional representatives can take to Columbus and Washington for legislative action.

A questionnaire is available online at https://www.daytonregion.com/form/pdac, allowing project sponsors to submit information about projects.

Credit: Submitted photo Credit: Submitted photo

All submissions must be received by Nov. 3, said the Dayton Development Coalition, which shepherds the process.

“PDAC shows the power our community has when we speak with one voice,” said Jeff Hoagland, president and chief executive of the coalition. “Every year, I’m inspired by the projects submitted and the vision they share for our future.”

“The PDAC process helps identify projects that transform our community,” said Deborah Feldman, Dayton Children’s president and CEO and PDAC chair. “Each year, the submissions show the potential of our region and the passion of our residents.”

All submissions are referred to one of five review panels.

Those panels focus on defense; economic development; hospitals, health care and social services; quality of life; transportation and government services.

After reviewing the projects, each panel submits recommendations to the full PDAC committee, which is made up of about 25 business, educational, and government leaders from across the region. That group gets the final say on proposals and how they’re ranked.

Questions? Michael Gessel, the coalition’s vice president of federal government programs, and project coordinator Tyler Clogg will host a webinar on the PDAC process at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Register here: https://ddc.wildapricot.org/event-5408510. Participants will be able to learn more about the PDAC process and ask questions.

The webinar will also cover Congressional earmarks, the coalition said.