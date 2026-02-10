If someone gifted you a meal from anywhere in Dayton, what would you want?

We posed the question, “If someone gifted you a meal from any restaurant in the Dayton region, what would you want?”

Some people couldn’t make up their mind and offered multiple responses. Others were certain about what they would eat. The following are some of the many responses we got:

“Hickory on Brown.” (Hickory BBQ on Brown Street)

“Paragon: Filet, lobster tails, onion straws, oysters and pecan fudge ball. I can taste it all now!” (The Paragon Supper Club)

“Well, on another day I’d answer differently, but at present I want to try the fire-roasted beet salad at Sueño.”

“Mamma DiSalvo’s would be my top choice.”

“Grist, Three Birds, Partial to Pie. I could name more.”

“Wheat Penny.”

“Pine Club.”

“Dublin Pub or Hoagies!”

“So many choices! Wheat Penny and Thai 9 top the list for Dayton. Harrison’s or Coldwater Cafe in Tipp City. The Caroline or Crafted and Cured in Troy. 3 Joes in Piqua, Murphy’s in Sidney.”

“The chopped steak from Paragon!”

“Sea Jax.”

“El Meson.”

“Nanyea or Osaka ... ooh or The Twist. All have great veg options.”

“The Oakwood Club.”

“Gulzar’s.”

“Flemings.”

“Tony and Pete’s.”

“Coco’s Bistro.”

The list goes on. Use these answers to guide your Valentine’s Day weekend dinner plans! Join us at facebook.com/DaytonFoodandDining to get in on the weekly conversations.