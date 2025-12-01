If you own a dog in Ohio, it must be licensed by Jan. 31

“Hundreds of dogs are reunited with their owners every year because of the licenses, through the Animal Resource Center or through citizens that’ll find the dog. And because it has a license, they can track it down,” said Keith.

Pitbull mix Marty was found roaming the Dayton area when he came into the care of the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center. Thought to be around two years old, Marty came to the shelter without a license and is now without a home.

Marty attended a press conference on Monday that announced the launch of the dog tag sale and is available for adoption.

“That’s really the important part about dog licenses — those funds generated by those sales go to helping dogs like Marty,” Keith said.

Purchasing dog licenses also helps the local shelter operate, according to Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge.

“By keeping your dog license current, you’re helping reduce shelter crowding, supporting quicker reunifications and keeping our neighborhood safer for both pets and people,” Dodge said.

Owners whose dogs are spayed or neutered will pay a $20 license fee, and owners whose dogs have not been altered will pay $24 for each dog tag.

Nearly 44,000 licenses were sold in Montgomery County this year, according to the auditor’s office.

All dogs older than three months must be licensed under Ohio law. The licenses must be renewed annually, unless the owner has a three-year or permanent license that can only be purchased in person from the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office in the County Administration Building at 451 W. Third St.

Last year, more than 60% of the county’s dog licenses were sold online, but an application for a license can also be mailed to the auditor’s office. Licenses can also be purchased at one of 14 outposts in the county.

According to data from the 2025 dog license sale, the most popular dog breeds in Montgomery County are Labrador retrievers, pit bull terriers (which include American Staffordshire terriers and American bull terriers) and German shepherds.

How to get a dog license: