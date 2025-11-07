Important Dayton stories you might have missed during the election

Ohio property tax relief proposal could cost some local residents more — in sales tax

Two bills aimed at providing roughly $2 billion in property tax savings to Ohio residents would have limited impact on Montgomery County homeowners, according to the county auditor’s office.

In fact, one proposal would suspend the state’s expanded sales tax holiday to pay for property tax credits that would apply to few school districts in Montgomery County.

Dayton Mall purchase price similar to four decades ago

Dayton Mall’s recent sale price is a throwback to what it sold for four decades ago.

The property transaction was recorded Oct. 29 as $37 million for four parcels, including the 1.4 million-square-foot mall, according to Montgomery County Auditor’s Office records.

Cause of death released for 3 Wright-Patt employees killed in murder-suicide

The cause of death for the two victims in an Oct. 25 double murder and the man accused of killing them has been released.

Jacob Prichard, 34, is accused of killing his wife, Jaymee Prichard, 33, and their Wright-Patterson Air Force Base co-worker, 1st. Lt. Jaime Gustitus, 25, before killing himself in the parking lot of the West Milton government center, according to police.

Ohio moves to purchase Hara Arena site for $2.5M for new mental health hospital

The state is moving to allocate $2.5 million to purchase the former location of Hara Arena in Trotwood and Harrison Twp. to develop a brand new, state-run behavioral health hospital to be known as the Miami Valley Behavioral Healthcare Hospital.

The Ohio Controlling Board, which processes requests for set-aside state funding, will consider the state’s request at its Monday meeting. If approved, this would finalize the state’s search for a hospital site ever since it identified the area as an optimal spot to build Ohio’s sixth state-run mental health hospital in June 2024.

Food assistance in Ohio slashed amid federal SNAP changes

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services will reduce maximum Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits allotments by half under new federal guidance.

The federal government issued guidance about partial SNAP payments to ODJFS Tuesday. Ohio was directed to recalculate the monthly benefit amount for each household.

NAACP recognizes community members with Hall of Freedom Awards

The Dayton Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People held its 74th Hall of Freedom Awards on Saturday in recognition for people who have made significant contributions for everyday lives.

Awardees were nominated by community members who believed the nominees deserved recognition for their achievements while members of the Dayton Branch NAACP reviewed all nominations and cast their votes to determine the winners across twelve award categories, according to the organization.

The Ugly Duckling brand expands with pancake mix, spice line and new café in Dayton

Before opening The Ugly Duckling in 2023, Dayton natives Dexter Clay, Zach Jeckering and Mason Schindler had teamed up with the idea to produce Blazin’ Dayton and Uncle Boof’s World Famous Pancake Mix in a building on Springfield Street.

“Mason found that commercial building with the idea to produce his hot sauce,” Clay said. “We partnered up on that and then once we got in there and saw it had a full kitchen, we kind of just took it to a restaurant, and it’s been spiraling out of control since then.”

