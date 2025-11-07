Important Dayton stories you might have missed during the election

Here is a selection of interesting and important stories that you may have missed during election week.

Here is a selection of interesting and important stories that you may have missed during election week.
Local News
By
48 minutes ago
X

Now that a few days have passed since Election day, we thought it might be worth while to review some of our non-election related stories that might have been overlooked during that time.

Here is a selection of interesting and/or important stories that you may have missed:

Ohio property tax relief proposal could cost some local residents more — in sales tax

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith announced Monday at a press conference the arrest of a former employee who is accused of stealing more than $150,000 while working in his office. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

icon to expand image

Credit: Jim Noelker

Two bills aimed at providing roughly $2 billion in property tax savings to Ohio residents would have limited impact on Montgomery County homeowners, according to the county auditor’s office.

In fact, one proposal would suspend the state’s expanded sales tax holiday to pay for property tax credits that would apply to few school districts in Montgomery County.

READ THE FULL STORY

Dayton Mall purchase price similar to four decades ago

Dayton Mall in Miami Twp. has a new owner. Hull Property Group announced Monday it has acquired the mall at 2700 Ohio 725. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

Dayton Mall’s recent sale price is a throwback to what it sold for four decades ago.

The property transaction was recorded Oct. 29 as $37 million for four parcels, including the 1.4 million-square-foot mall, according to Montgomery County Auditor’s Office records.

READ THE FULL STORY

Cause of death released for 3 Wright-Patt employees killed in murder-suicide

Jaime Gustitus (left) and Jaymee Prichard (right) are being remembered as loving, compassionate women after they were both murdered by Jacob Prichard last weekend. CONTRIBUTED/FILE

icon to expand image

The cause of death for the two victims in an Oct. 25 double murder and the man accused of killing them has been released.

Jacob Prichard, 34, is accused of killing his wife, Jaymee Prichard, 33, and their Wright-Patterson Air Force Base co-worker, 1st. Lt. Jaime Gustitus, 25, before killing himself in the parking lot of the West Milton government center, according to police.

READ THE FULL STORY

Ohio moves to purchase Hara Arena site for $2.5M for new mental health hospital

Hara Arena coming down

icon to expand image

The state is moving to allocate $2.5 million to purchase the former location of Hara Arena in Trotwood and Harrison Twp. to develop a brand new, state-run behavioral health hospital to be known as the Miami Valley Behavioral Healthcare Hospital.

The Ohio Controlling Board, which processes requests for set-aside state funding, will consider the state’s request at its Monday meeting. If approved, this would finalize the state’s search for a hospital site ever since it identified the area as an optimal spot to build Ohio’s sixth state-run mental health hospital in June 2024.

READ THE FULL STORY

Food assistance in Ohio slashed amid federal SNAP changes

Craig Burns, an employee of Foodbank Inc., unloads a skid of watermelons on Wednesday, July 9. Thousands of Ohioians could lose elgibility for food assistance over the next few years under the new federal budget. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services will reduce maximum Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits allotments by half under new federal guidance.

The federal government issued guidance about partial SNAP payments to ODJFS Tuesday. Ohio was directed to recalculate the monthly benefit amount for each household.

READ THE FULL STORY

NAACP recognizes community members with Hall of Freedom Awards

Derrick Foward, president of the Dayton Branch of the NAACP, speaks during the 116th NAACP National Convention, held in Charlotte, North Carolina. During this conference, Foward received two Thalheimer Awards, which are the NAACP’s highest accolade for outstanding achievements in programming and publications, the Dayton NAACP said in a press release. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

The Dayton Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People held its 74th Hall of Freedom Awards on Saturday in recognition for people who have made significant contributions for everyday lives.

Awardees were nominated by community members who believed the nominees deserved recognition for their achievements while members of the Dayton Branch NAACP reviewed all nominations and cast their votes to determine the winners across twelve award categories, according to the organization.

READ THE FULL STORY

The Ugly Duckling brand expands with pancake mix, spice line and new café in Dayton

The Ugly Duckling has reopened in a new location at 1430 E. Fifth St. in Dayton’s St. Anne’s Hill Historic District. Pictured (left to right) are owners Dexter Clay, also known as “Uncle Boof,” Zach Jeckering and Mason Schindler. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

icon to expand image

Credit: Natalie Jones

Before opening The Ugly Duckling in 2023, Dayton natives Dexter Clay, Zach Jeckering and Mason Schindler had teamed up with the idea to produce Blazin’ Dayton and Uncle Boof’s World Famous Pancake Mix in a building on Springfield Street.

“Mason found that commercial building with the idea to produce his hot sauce,” Clay said. “We partnered up on that and then once we got in there and saw it had a full kitchen, we kind of just took it to a restaurant, and it’s been spiraling out of control since then.”

READ THE FULL STORY

In Other News
1
Dayton Flyers basketball history: The great players, games and moments...
2
New Lebanon weightlifting class honors soldiers through workouts
3
The sandboxes of comedy: The open mic is where comedians hone their...
4
First snowflakes of winter could fall late this weekend, meteorologists...
5
Multi-vehicle crash kills 1 on I-75 in Dayton

About the Author

Follow Greg Lynch on twitter

Greg Lynch has been a photographer, digital specialist and digital content producer at Cox First Media for more than 30 years.