Internet outage affecting Kettering Health networks

Kettering Health is experiencing an internet outage causing several applications to be unavailable including MyChart, the health system has posted on its Facebook page.
Emergency departments are on diversion and not accepting patients are Hamilton, Greene Memorial, Huber, Middletown, Preble, Springfield and Franklin.
Phone systems are operational, the posting said.
Kettering Health administrators were not available for comment.
