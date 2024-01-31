January business news in Dayton: Trampoline park coming to Kettering, Former L Brands call center to close and more

DAYTON EATS: Two popular Miamisburg restaurants go up for sale

Chef Maria Walusis announced she will be putting her two popular Miamisburg restaurants on the market to sell.

Walusis will be looking for a buyer to take over Watermark Restaurant, which has been operating in its location since 2017, and Backwater Voodoo, which opened in September of 2021.

The decision was a combination of factors that led her to this decision.

“The past four years have been extremely challenging, and restaurants are still struggling with so many issues. Much has changed and shifted, and made it even more difficult to operate and make a living,” Walusus said.

Fairfield Commons mall compromises with mall walker group on opening time

The Mall of Fairfield Commons reached a compromise with a local mall walkers group after announcing a later daily opening, cutting the time the walkers could be in the space without larger crowds.

Previous signage posted on mall doors indicated that the mall would open at 11 a.m. — rather than the previous 9:30 a.m. — on weekdays and at noon on Sundays.

After being contacted by the Dayton Daily News about the later opening time, the mall reached a compromise with a local mall walker group that would involve opening the mall doors, starting with the food court, at 10:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Buckhorn Tavern owners die weeks apart: ‘They loved to make people happy’

For more than 40 years, Robert and Debbie Vanderhule served up some of the Dayton-area’s best steak and ribs at the Buckhorn Tavern.

It’s a Dayton restaurant that area people go to celebrate special occasions.

Both longtime owners died in November following extended illnesses.

Former L Brands Kettering call center to close, laying off 120 people

A call center operation in Kettering will close, leading to about 120 layoffs, a company is warning the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Around March 16, VS Direct Fulfillment LLC will begin a mass layoff at its facility at 5959 Bigger Road, Kettering, Melinda McAfee, the company’s chief human resource and chief legal officer, wrote in a recent letter to the state.

“This mass layoff is expected to be permanent,” McAfee wrote. “The employment separations of employees affected by this mass layoff are expected to begin March 16, 2024, with all separations being completed by on or around August 3, 2024.”

New owner pays $1.1M for Rainbow Lake property in Huber Heights

A limited liability company paid just over $1.1 million for fishing lakes property in Huber Heights near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, new Montgomery County property records show.

KCR Lakes Inc. sold nearly 51.5 acres of land off Ohio 235 to Rainbow Lakes LLC, a limited liability company registered in North Canton.

The property’s business address is 3491 Ohio 235. A recent rezoning of land at the site paved the way for the sale.

Treasure Island Supper Club has new owners, announces reopening date

Treasure Island Supper Club in Moraine reopened to the public on Jan. 16 under new ownership.

Former general manager Nancy Zechar and her husband, Mike Leach, bought the longtime restaurant that has been a staple for residents of Moraine, Kettering, Oakwood, Miamisburg, West Carrollton and beyond since 1961.

“I did it for the employees more than anything because this is their home,” Zechar said. “A lot of them have been here 20 years plus and this is what they know. This is where they’re comfortable.”

Cargill cited after 35,000 gallons of corn byproduct spills into nearby waterway

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has wrapped up an investigation this week into an accidental spill of corn protein into a channel of the Great Miami River that flows near the Cargill plant in Dayton, just over two months after the spill was first reported.

On Oct. 27, 2023, employees at the Cargill corn milling plant on Needmore Road discovered an issue within the facility’s systems that resulted in the contamination of non-contact cooling water with corn protein meal product.

Under typical circumstances, water within this system remains untouched by any raw material as it’s used as a heat control method during the milling process before being routinely discharged into the river channel adjacent to the Cargill plant, a practice that’s legal with an Ohio EPA permit.

Trampoline park coming to former Kettering Marc’s grocery store location

Interior demolition is underway on the former Marc’s grocery store location in Oak Creek Plaza in Kettering as workers prepare the space for its new life: a trampoline park.

Nova Trampoline Park will have more than 50,000 square feet of space for slides, sports, party rooms and dozens of trampolines, according to architect plans approved by Kettering’s Planning and Development Department.

Nova business leaders expect demolition to finish this week and are hoping to open the trampoline park this spring.

Vail Miller Sr., former Heidelberg exec, killed in California crash

Vail Miller Sr., 77, a well-known former business executive from the Dayton area, was killed in an auto accident on a California highway earlier this month.

Carol Miller, his wife, sustained minor injuries, Sgt. WIlliam Bradshaw, of the California Highway Patrol, told this newspaper.

For years, the family of Vail Miller Sr. and his wife Carol Miller were deeply involved in the day-to-day operations of Moraine’s Heidelberg beverage distribution company. At one time, Albert Vontz III and his sister Carol Miller each owned 50 percent of the voting shares of Heidelberg. Vail Miller Sr. helped lead the company for more than 40 years, serving as co-chairman at a time when their son Vail Miller Jr. was also serving as CEO.

Concerns voiced over new Beavercreek subdivision off Swigart Road

An Ohio developer wants to build a new subdivision in Beavercreek off Swigart Road.

Grand Communities, the development arm of Cincinnati-based builder Fischer Homes, hopes to build 93 single-family homes on 47 acres off Swigart Road, according to their rezoning application, which Beavercreek City Council approved Monday.

At this point in the process, council could only consider factors that affect the potential rezoning of the property at this point in the process, officials previously said. However, some council members raised concerns to the developer about continuity of lot sizes between neighborhoods, and safety concerns.

