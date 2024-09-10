Jet’s Pizza to give away free pizza in Dayton region

Customers will be able to choose between a slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza. This deal is only valid for one slice per customer, while supplies last.

“We want to show customers how big of a difference quality ingredients can make,” Kogelman said. “We hand grate our cheese every morning and make our dough fresh in store. One bite and you’ll be hooked.”

Jet’s Pizza, known for its Detroit-style, deep-dish pizzas, was founded as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria in 1978 by brothers, John and Eugene Jetts, in Sterling Heights, Michigan. Today, the pizza chain has over 430 stores in 23 states.

Dayton locations include 3979 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek, 2418 Esquire Dr. in Beavercreek, 5843 Far Hills Ave. in Dayton, 6241 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights and 228 W. Central Ave. in Springboro.

For more information, visit jetspizza.com.