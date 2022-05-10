Job fair set for young adults this week at Day Air Ballpark

There will be plenty of opportunities at the job fair for young adults looking for summer jobs or full-time careers, Hamby said.

“On top of that, we have training providers there so if there are people looking to totally change career paths, there will be training providers for various upskilling opportunities,” she said.

She also said that there will be people there who can help someone who wants to get into a field or industry but doesn’t know where to start. As of Monday, there were 54 employers or training providers registered to take part in the job fair. She said there is interest in the local business community for hiring young people.

“There are companies that are looking for talent and who is going to stay with them in the long run and what better opportunity than to catch these job seekers when they are young,” Hamby said.

Local companies are looking to hire young people, said Joan Schiml, chief development officer at Daybreak. Daybreak is an emergency shelter for local youth without homes but also offers services to young people like training them to get jobs.

“We don’t really have trouble finding employers to hire our youth,” Schiml said.

She said some young people have transportation challenges, so putting employers all in one place can be helpful for them finding a job.

Along with the job fair Wednesday, Hamby said the Montgomery County Job Center is always there to help people looking for employment. The center, at 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses in Dayton, provides services and assistance like training and resume review.