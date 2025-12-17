Judge to decide Miami Twp. fiscal officer’s fate in $9.7M gold coin case

The order stipulates that witness and exhibit disclosures are due by Dec. 31, unless discovery rules require earlier action.

In March, Miami Twp. Fiscal Officer Matthews tried to withdraw $9.7 million from the state‑run STAR investment program without the required approval from township trustees or the Investment Oversight Committee.

Prosecutors say Matthews intended to use the money to buy gold coins, a move that would have triggered more than $382,000 in fees plus $32,000 a year in storage costs.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office filed a complaint in September accusing Matthews of violating state law and township policy. By law, fiscal officers mainly handle clerical and record‑keeping duties and cannot move township funds without authorization from at least two trustees, according to the AGO.

Attorney General Dave Yost, in the complaint, requested the court to suspend Matthews, block him from the fiscal office, recover any public money involved and permanently remove him from the job.

In late October, Judge Hein issued an order barring Matthews from the office and from performing any fiscal duties while the case proceeds.

Matthews denied the allegations and asked the court to dismiss the complaint, arguing it doesn’t specify what law he allegedly broke and that it was improperly filed.

Last month, trustees appointed former fiscal officer Greg Clingerman as deputy fiscal officer while the removal effort continued.

Reached Tuesday by Dayton Daily News, Matthews said he has attempted to negotiate with with the attorney general, “but the only thing that came back was ‘You can resign. That’s the only thing we’re willing to negotiate.’

“Obviously, that isn’t what I want to do, so I’ll proceed with the trial and we’ll see how it goes,” Matthews said. “I think I have strong law behind me, but they think they have strong law, too, so I guess it’ll be up to the judge.”

Trustee President Terry Posey Jr. said “I think that everyone involved is ready for a resolution to this finally, and the legal process is playing itself out, and we will finally have some closure to it following this trial in January.”

“Hopefully this trial will bring a quick resolution so the township can move forward with a new fiscal officer committed to the rule of law and with a proper understanding of the scope of his responsibilities.”

Trustee Vice President Doug Barry said “I think that everyone involved is ready for a resolution to this finally.”

“I think it’s been a longer process than anyone had anticipated, but I think it’s important to let the legal process play itself out, which it has,” Barry said. “We’ve done everything by the book and we’ll finally have some closure for the staff and the residents to be able to move on.”

Trustee Don Culp declined to comment.

Matthews was elected township trustee in 2013 but resigned in late March 2017 to avoid any potential conflict of interest after accepting a job with a law firm with which the township contracted.

He was elected fiscal officer in November 2023 and took office in April 2024. Matthews unsuccessfully ran for a spot on the township’s board of trustees last month.