Dutch Bros submits plan for another Dayton-area coffee shop

Dutch Bros also offers seasonal specialties and light snacks such as muffin tops and cookies.

Last week, the project took a step closer to reality when the Miami Twp. Zoning Commission approved a final development plan submitted by RDS DBRE LLC for a small building with drive-thru lanes, parking and landscaping.

The plan is slated to go before Miami Twp. Board of Trustees at its regularly scheduled Jan. 6, 2026 meeting.

If approved, “construction is anticipated to start mid to late spring and will be finished before the end of summer.”

The coffee chain, which was founded in a pushcart in Grants Pass, Oregon in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, has expanded to 1,081 locations across 24 states as of the end of September, according to the Dutch Bros.

It describes itself as one of the fastest-growing brands in the quick-service beverage industry.

Dutch Bros’ first Miami Valley store opened in September at 7922 N. Dixie Drive in Butler Twp. near the southeast corner of North Dixie Drive and York Commons Boulevard.

The coffee chain is planning a location at 1141 Brown St., Dayton, near the University of Dayton campus, but an official opening date is yet to be announced.