July business news in Dayton: 2 openings, 2 moves, 5 project updates

The Cincinnati-based national retailer has agreed to rent the 500 E. Stroop Road site, said attorney Gary Froelich, trustee for shopping center property. The building housed Friendly’s, which was closed in late 2014 as part of a shutdown of several restaurants for the national chain.

While deferring to Kroger on specific plans, Froelich said he understands Kroger intends to demolish the building and expand its parking lot, something the city said has long been discussed.

Minnesota company poised to purchase Dayton manufacturer

Precision Manufacturing Co. Inc. photo

Bovey, Minn.-based Highland Holdings II LLC signed a purchase agreement to acquire Dayton’s Precision Manufacturing Co. Inc., the purchasing company said Wednesday.

Terms of the acquisition were not released. Highland intends to keep Precision’s Valley Street plant open while retaining the Precision name, it said.

“This purchase will allow us to have a greater manufacturing capacity,” said George Klus, chief executive and president of Highland. “When a company like ours has more resources and facilities we are able to better meet the needs of customers, putting us in the next level of growth.”

The Mall at Fairfield Commons adds three new clothing stores

The Mall at Fairfield Commons will host Mom's Night Out Saturday, May 8.

Three new clothing stores are opening soon at The Mall at Fairfield Commons.

Custom World, Daily Thread and Mirabella Boutique are joining more than 130 national and local retail, dining and entertainment options at the town center.

“We look forward to the opening of Daily Thread and Custom World this fall as well as Mirabella Boutique in August as they bring additional retail clothing options to our guests,” Leanne Rubosky, general manager of The Mall at Fairfield Commons said. “Our goal is to add diverse tenants while we continue to enhance the overall experience for our guests and further strengthen The Mall at Fairfield Commons as the gathering place for the community.”

Large Kettering building demolished; $22M in housing planned at site

Plans for new housing include The Senior Village at Kettering Town Center on the former site of the Ohio Bell/AT&T building on Woodman Drive.

Two new Kettering apartment buildings estimated to cost a combined $22 million-plus call for 103 units at the former Ohio Bell/AT&T building site on Woodman Drive.

The AT&T building was recently demolished at 3233 Woodman Drive, roughly across from the Woodman Lanes bowling center. The Lofts, a project involving County Corp and the Oberer Companies, will be general workforce occupancy affordable housing, while The Senior Village, involving St. Mary Development Corp. and Oberer, will offer affordable housing to those 55 and older, officials said.

Those involved with both projects cited a shortage for such housing and a good location.

Danbarry Cinemas demolished; car dealer hopes to build there

Crews demolish the former site of Danbarry Cinemas behind the Dayton Mall in Miami Twp. Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

The former site of Danbarry Cinemas behind the Dayton Mall is no longer, as crews demolished the shuttered movie theater Tuesday.

Kenwood Dealer Group purchased the dilapidated building that once was home to Danbarry Cinemas along with approximately eight acres for $2.1 million in early 2021.

Miami Twp. trustees last November approved rezoning for a $7 million, 30,000-square-foot Mazda dealership to replace the theater. That includes the purchase price of the building, construction and equipment, according to Bob Reichert, owner of Kenwood Dealer Group.

Good Sam redevelopment plan gets green light from city

A rendering of a proposed new facility on the Good Samaritan Hospital site in northwest Dayton.

Dayton’s planning board has approved a plan to construct a new facility on the former Good Samaritan Hospital site for a new YMCA and six other nonprofit organizations.

Some community members heralded the project as a big win for the area, saying the planned tenants and proposed uses will offer valuable wellness and educational services.

“The services that are going to be provided in the building here are very much in line with the Phoenix Next reuse and strategic vision plan,” said Dayton Plan Board member Ann Schenking, later adding, “I think this is an important catalytic project for the former Good Samaritan site.”

Drone Express to make downtown Dayton home

The Kroger Co. and Drone Express last month announced a pilot program to offer grocery delivery via autonomous drones and began testing it near the Centerville Kroger Marketplace.

The company performing drone delivery service for Kroger has made its local home in the Firefly building on Webster Street, near Day Air Ballpark.

Drone Express recently moved into its 6,000-square-foot headquarters at 123 Webster.

“I specifically moved my family to Dayton from New York so that our corporate headquarters would be in the birthplace of aviation,” said Beth Flippo, Drone Express chief executive “We are carrying out the legacy the Wright Brothers began here in 1903.”

Henny Penny invests in first downtown Dayton office

An artist's image of plans for the new Henny Penny office in the Manhattan building in downtown Dayton.

Preble County manufacturer Henny Penny is establishing a presence in downtown Dayton, leasing and preparing an office in The Manhattan building on East Third Street downtown.

In no way does the move represent a step away from the food service equipment manufacturer’s historic home in Eaton, where the company has more than 1,000 employees, Chairman and Chief Executive Rob Connelly said in a new interview with this news outlet.

Instead, this is a way to further attract good employees, he said. The office — temporarily leased on the second floor of The Manhattan at 601 E. Third while the permanent first floor space is prepared — will be home for 20 to 40 or more employees, among them software developers, electrical engineers and others.

Soap company opens new business in Miamisburg

Bonnie Skinner founder of Infinity Soap Company specializes in handcrafted bath and body products at 4 North Main St. in Miamisburg.

Thrive at Market Square, Miamisburg’s downtown business incubator, recently welcomed Infinity Soap Company at 4 N. Main St.

Miamisburg native Bonnie Skinner launched the business on Facebook in 2020 and grew it into an e-commerce business prior to its opening a brick-and-mortar location.

“I absolutely love the small-town charm of Miamisburg,” Skinner said.

Infinity Soap Company offers a variety of handcrafted bath and body products for the whole family, with a focus on providing better skincare for all skin types, Skinner said.

