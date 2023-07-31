July’s most-read stories: Comedian Ron Sexton dies, Christmas Tree Shops to close, 2 widely anticipated restaurants open and more

Here is a look at the most-read Dayton Daily News stories for the month of July on our website and news app:

Comedian Ron Sexton, known as ‘Donnie Baker’ on ‘The Bob & Tom Show,’ dies at age 52

INDIANAPOLIS — Radio personality and comedian Ron Sexton, best known for voicing “Donnie Baker” on “The Bob & Tom Show,” has died at the age of 52.

Sexton’s family announced his death in a post to his “Donnie Baker” Facebook page on Saturday.

“It is with immense sadness that we let everyone know that Ron Sexton passed away yesterday. He was Donnie Baker to most of you, but Ron and Dad to us,” the post reads. “Please respect our privacy at this time and pray for our family.”

Christmas Tree Shops to close all 73 stores, including Miami Twp. location

It definitely isn’t looking like Christmas in July for a longtime discount retail chain.

Christmas Tree Shops, which sells a variety of home goods including seasonal decor, outdoor furniture, bedding sets and more, filed for bankruptcy in May.

It will close all 73 of its stores across 20 states in the coming weeks due to a $45 million loan default unless it somehow can be saved at the last moment, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Human remains found in Great Miami River belong to missing Franklin man

The human remains found in the Great Miami River in Franklin have been identified as a man who has not been seen since June 21.

Mike DeBorde, chief investigator for the Warren County Coroner’s Office, confirmed the identity of the remains as William “BJ” Middleton Jr., 37, who was residing at a campsite along the Great Miami River. Middleton was reported as a missing person on July 4, according to Franklin police.

DeBorde released the identity after Middleton’s identity was confirmed by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. The remains were severely decomposed after being in the river for a period of time, he said. However, DeBorde said Middleton’s identity was confirmed through his fingerprint.

2 widely anticipated restaurants open in Centerville, 4 more on the way

Centerville is seeing an influx of new restaurants. From two widely anticipated restaurants opening right downtown to four more on the way, foodies have a lot to look forward to.

“Centerville has a reputation of being such an amazing community that we couldn’t resist the opportunity to be part of it,” Yavonne Sarber, CEO and co-founder of Agave & Rye Tequila and Bourbon Hall previously said. “We’re so excited to celebrate the city itself with local food lovers and restaurant-goers.”

The 5,400-square-foot restaurant is located in the space that formerly housed Panera Bread. It is filled with unique artwork that walks an intriguing line between fine art and street art, giving a feel of “urban grunge.”

Charges added in man’s reckless homicide case; claims shooting was accidental

TROY — Additional charges have been issued against a former Miami County man accused of reckless homicide in a Union Twp. woman’s shooting death.

Brian Mason, 58, is charged in the March 26 death of Michelle Elliott, 57, of North Montgomery County Line Road, West Milton.

Elliott’s body was found the evening of March 27 in her home after Mason told Miamisburg Police she had been shot by accident.

Newest UD basketball recruit: ‘I got goosebumps when I walked into the arena’

Dayton Flyers coaches took Petras Padegimas to Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse at The Greene during his visit to campus in June. That’s one of the go-to spots for UD coaches when it comes to showing recruits a good time and making sure they’re well fed.

Of course, a much bigger factor than the size of the steak recruits eat while in Dayton is the relationship they develop with the coaches and players. Padegimas, a 6-foot-8 forward in the class of 2023, announced his commitment to Dayton on Sunday for that reason.

“The main factor why I picked Dayton is the people,” Padegimas said Sunday. “The fan base is amazing. The coaches, the players, I’ve had a chance to hang out with them all during my visit, and it just left a great impression. It just seems like that’s a program I want to be a part of mainly because of the people.”

Remembering 7 Dayton-area amusement parks that wowed with rides, games and animals

As theme parks like Kings Island and Cedar Point grew ever larger and offered bigger thrills, smaller local amusement parks fell by the wayside.

Here’s a glimpse of a few more lost parks that once thrilled residents of southwest Ohio.

Man tries to enroll at Kettering schools, arrested at soccer practice

A man was arrested at a Kettering City Schools open field soccer practice, days after the same man attempted to enroll in Fairmont High School for the 2023-24 year, the district said.

Kettering schools Department of Community Relations coordinator Kari Basson said that the man first approached the schools’ central enrollment department and attempted to enroll himself in the schools for the 2023-24 year.

However, she said that the people in the enrollment office became suspicious, denied his enrollment and contacted the police.

Dayton landlord sentenced in federal court for rental assistance fraud

A Dayton landlord who pleaded guilty to fraud charges related to rental assistance money was sentenced in federal court to 18 months in prison.

Antoine Draines appeared in the U.S. District Court in Dayton on Tuesday morning. He previously agreed to a plea deal and will voluntarily surrender himself for his sentence after being contacted by the U.S. Marshal’s office, Judge Thomas Rose ruled.

“You made a conscious decision to take advantage of a terrible situation,” Rose told Draines on Tuesday. “It’s a sad case for you, the community, the people who trusted you to serve them. And a bad case for your family.

WATCH: The moment a man wins $1 million in Beaver-Vu Bowl Queen of Hearts game

The Queen of Hearts jackpot game at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek ended in thrilling fashion on Monday night, with a man winning the big prize worth more than $1 million.

There were just five cards left heading into the event, which drew thousands of people to the bowling alley on the 1200 block of North Fairfield Road.

Beaver-Vu Bowl sold out of raffle tickets a day before Monday’s raffle, and before that, large numbers of people had flocked to the business for days on end in the hopes of buying a raffle ticket that would make them an instant fortune.

